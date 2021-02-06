Latest Trai MyCall Report Indicates Dip in BSNL Voice Quality

Trai recently released MyCall app report for the month of January 2021, where we can see a dip in the form for BSNL amongst others

By February 6th, 2021 AT 10:16 AM
    State-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as per data collected by Trai’s MyCall app is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to voice quality comparison against alternative service providers all around the country. The app was capable of recording over 13,000 reports, with 3,626 (29.7%) reports from Reliance Jio users, 3,391 (27.7%) reports from Idea customers, 1,772 (14.5%) from Vodafone users, 2,903 (23.8%) reports from Bharti Airtel users and, at the lowest of the bunch, 528 reports (4.3%) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited users.

    What Does the Report Suggest?

    The report also reveals that around 10,267 users or 84% customers have rated the call quality as satisfactory, with 726 users (5.94%) stating that the call quality experience was call dropped, meaning that during the call, the connection was poor, so as to cause frequent signal losses resulting in call drops. Meanwhile, 1,227 customers (10.04%) rated the call quality as poor.

    Additional data showcased that the outdoor call quality rating was 4.1 out of 5, with indoor call quality being a bit better, at 4.2 out of 5. Travelling quality was rated at 4.4, a good improvement over outdoor quality.

    Overall, in terms of the ratings, here are the following scores.

    1. Idea: 4.8 out of 5
    2. Vodafone: 4.2 out of 5
    3. Bharti Airtel: 3.9 out of 5
    4. Reliance Jio: 3.9 out of 5
    5. BSNL: 3.8 out of 5

    State-Wise Quality (Best and Worst)

    With all this data in hand, we also got to see data in relation to the call quality related to each state. Rather than listing all of them, we will be adding the best states in terms of call quality and the worst states in terms of the quality.

    Best

    1. Jammu and Kashmir: 4.9 out of 5

    2. Haryana/Punjab: 4.8 out of 5

    3. Chattisgarh: 5 out of 5

    4. Madhya Pradesh: 4.9 out of 5

    Worst

    1. Uttrakhand: 2.5 out of 5

    2. Andhra Pradesh: 2.5 out of 5

    3. Gujrat: 3.1 out of 5

    4. Karnataka: 3.4 out of 5

    This data, in comparison to the data in the month of December, showcases a rise in overall call quality for the bottom of the crowd, such as for Airtel, since, in the month of December, the company had a rating of 3.1 out of 5, in comparison to Jio’s 3.9 out of 5, Vodafone’s 4.3 out of 5, Idea 4.9 out of 5 and, BSNL’s 3.9 out of 5. This month saw Idea retain the top spot, whilst Bharti Airtel made decent strides.

    Latest Trai MyCall Report Indicates Dip in BSNL Voice Quality

