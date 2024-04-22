Airtel Adds More Sites in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and North 24 Parganas Districts

Reported by Srikapardhi

Bharti Airtel extends its network coverage in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and North Twenty Four Parganas districts, enhancing connectivity in rural areas.

Highlights

  • Deployment of additional sites to densify the network.
  • Seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural and smaller towns.
  • Augmentation of network connectivity across 60,000 villages by 2024.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel expands its network footprint in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta Districts of Kerala, as well as in North Twenty Four Parganas District of West Bengal, by deploying additional sites to densify its network under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). The network enhancement project was undertaken across 8 towns and 168 villages, covering a population base of 6.4 lakh in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, while the North Twenty Four Parganas district network enhancement project spanned across 1765 villages, covering a rural population of 48.3 lakh, Airtel announced on Monday.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Gandhinagar and Mehsana Districts of Gujarat




Network Enhancement in Kerala

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Changanassery, Kanjirappally, Kottayam, Meenachil, Vaikom, Adoor, Konni, Kozhenchery, Mallappally, Ranni, and Thiruvalla under Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

Network Enhancement in West Bengal

This expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural and smaller towns in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, as well as in rural areas of North Twenty Four Parganas, thereby ensuring a reliable mobile network, Airtel noted.

Also Read: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Nanded, Palakkad, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and Shajapur Districts

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024 under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP).

In Kerala, the company will be augmenting its network coverage across 1600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state. In West Bengal, Airtel stated that it has already augmented its network coverage across 37,661 villages, covering the entire state.

In these districts, Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence by deploying additional capacities to support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in these regions.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Surpasses 7.9 Million 5G Users Milestone in Andhra Pradesh

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company said.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

