BSNL Extends Free 4G SIM Offer Till March 31, Also Enables Free Call Forwarding Facility

BSNL has extended the free 4G SIM card offer in its leading circle Kerala till March 31. Besides the free 4G SIM card offer extension, BSNL also issued a new press release stating it is enabling free call forwarding facility in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. In Kerala, BSNL is providing 4G services in majority of the cities, so for those who are looking to upgrade, there’s no better time. Since the beginning of this month, BSNL revised the Rs 199 postpaid plan, Rs 18 prepaid voucher and also announced its partnership with YuppTV for YuppTV Scope. So it is safe to assume the telco is on a revision spree. Continue reading to know more about the new announcements by BSNL.

BSNL Free 4G SIM Card Offer Extended Till March 31

Since 2018, BSNL is offering 4G services in Kerala telecom circle. Since BSNL offered 2G and 3G services in the past, customers are required to upgrade to a 4G SIM card to enjoy high-speed data services. Usually, BSNL charges Rs 20 for a new 4G SIM card, but customers can get it for free till March 31, 2021. The offer is available to both new, existing and MNP users. Do note that the new and MNP users will have to make a first recharge (FRC) of at least Rs 100.

The state-run telco decided to extend the free 4G SIM Card offer in order to gain the customer base and increase revenue. BSNL Kerala division is also looking to achieve the monthly SIM sales target with this offer.

BSNL Enables Free Call Forwarding Facility

The struggling telecom operator also made the call forwarding facility free in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. BSNL users can now use the call forwarding service without any activation fee. All the features of the call forwarding are given at free of cost. To recall, the call forwarding facility to landline/BSNL mobile/other operator mobile numbers is with call charges applicable as per the plan. BSNL says the call forwarding from BSNL mobile to another number is treated as outgoing call and is charged as per the freebies of plans/STV/tariff of the plans, but going forward, it is offered for free.

For example, a customer in unlimited free voice plan or with unlimited free voice STV, the charging of the outgoing call is zero. Similarly, the call forwarding to another number is also treated as an outgoing call and charged as zero. Furthermore, if a customer is in Plan 106 or any other plan with no remaining voice freebies, then the call forwarding is charged as per the voice tariff for the outgoing call in that particular plan.