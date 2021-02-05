Vodafone Idea Silently Launches VoWi-Fi Service in Mumbai and Gujarat

Vi VoWi-Fi Calling service was initially launched in December 2020 in two circles- Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata

By February 5th, 2021 AT 7:53 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    Vodafone Idea has started offering VoWi-Fi service in Mumbai and Gujarat telecom circles. With this development, Vi now has VoWi-Fi service active in four circles including Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata. Launched in December 2020, Vi VoWi-Fi service helps the users make and receive outgoing voice calls through their Wi-Fi network. The service comes in extremely handy in places where there is no proper indoor connectivity. Vi has confirmed the expansion of Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) to Mumbai and Gujarat circles on Twitter while replying to TelecomTalk’s reader. Additionally, the same reader spotted the service’s availability on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in Mumbai region. On top of that, Vi has officially mentioned the availability of VoWi-Fi in four circles on its website.

    Vi VoWi-Fi Service Now Available in 4 Circles

    Despite launching the service almost a year later compared to Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea aka Vi is doing a decent job in expanding the service to more circles at the earliest. Vi VoWi-Fi initially launched in December 2020 in two circles- Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata. Now, the service has expanded to Mumbai and Gujarat circles. While Vi officially confirmed the expansion of VoWi-Fi to two more circles, TelecomTalk reader Mudassar confirmed the availability of VoWi-Fi on his Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone. “Vi Wi-Fi Calling is offered to all V mobility (prepaid & postpaid) customers in Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Gujarat, and Kolkata circles only,” says Vodafone Idea.

    When we last reported in December, Vodafone Idea added VoWi-Fi support on only nine smartphones (seven from Xiaomi and two from OnePlus). As of this writing, the brands remain the same, but the list of smartphones compatible with VoWi-Fi has grown. A total of 25 Xiaomi phones (Poco included) and four OnePlus smartphones now support Vi VoWi-Fi right out of the box, subjected if the service is available in your circle. Check the below table for the list of supported smartphones.
    Vi Vodafone Idea VoWiFi Service in Mumbai and Gujarat

    Brand

    Supported Devices

    Xiaomi

    		Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Poco X3

    Mi 10

    Redmi 8A Dual

    Redmi Note 9

    Mi 10T

    Mi 10i

    Redmi 9 Power

    Poco C3

    Mi 10T

    Redmi 9

    Redmi 9A

    Redmi 9i

    Poco M2 Pro

    Redmi Note 9

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Redmi Note 7

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi 9 Prime

    Redmi 7A

    OnePlus

    		OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus 8 Pro

    OnePlus 8

    OnePlus Nord

    Vi VoWi-Fi Calling service allows customers to experience HD quality voice calls along with faster call setup time. Wi-Fi Calling allows customers to make and receive (both domestic and international) over a Wi-Fi connection. This typically helps the customer to make voice calls in areas with low network coverage or no mobile signal. Airtel VoWi-Fi and Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling is available across all the 22 telecom circles with more than 300 smartphones supported.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

