Vodafone Idea Silently Launches VoWi-Fi Service in Mumbai and Gujarat

Vodafone Idea has started offering VoWi-Fi service in Mumbai and Gujarat telecom circles. With this development, Vi now has VoWi-Fi service active in four circles including Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata. Launched in December 2020, Vi VoWi-Fi service helps the users make and receive outgoing voice calls through their Wi-Fi network. The service comes in extremely handy in places where there is no proper indoor connectivity. Vi has confirmed the expansion of Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) to Mumbai and Gujarat circles on Twitter while replying to TelecomTalk’s reader. Additionally, the same reader spotted the service’s availability on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in Mumbai region. On top of that, Vi has officially mentioned the availability of VoWi-Fi in four circles on its website.

Vi VoWi-Fi Service Now Available in 4 Circles

Despite launching the service almost a year later compared to Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea aka Vi is doing a decent job in expanding the service to more circles at the earliest. Vi VoWi-Fi initially launched in December 2020 in two circles- Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata. Now, the service has expanded to Mumbai and Gujarat circles. While Vi officially confirmed the expansion of VoWi-Fi to two more circles, TelecomTalk reader Mudassar confirmed the availability of VoWi-Fi on his Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone. “Vi Wi-Fi Calling is offered to all V mobility (prepaid & postpaid) customers in Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Gujarat, and Kolkata circles only,” says Vodafone Idea.

When we last reported in December, Vodafone Idea added VoWi-Fi support on only nine smartphones (seven from Xiaomi and two from OnePlus). As of this writing, the brands remain the same, but the list of smartphones compatible with VoWi-Fi has grown. A total of 25 Xiaomi phones (Poco included) and four OnePlus smartphones now support Vi VoWi-Fi right out of the box, subjected if the service is available in your circle. Check the below table for the list of supported smartphones.

Vi Vodafone Idea VoWiFi Service in Mumbai and Gujarat

Brand Supported Devices Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Redmi Note 9 Pro Poco X3 Mi 10 Redmi 8A Dual Redmi Note 9 Mi 10T Mi 10i Redmi 9 Power Poco C3 Mi 10T Redmi 9 Redmi 9A Redmi 9i Poco M2 Pro Redmi Note 9 Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi K20 Pro Redmi Note 7 Pro Redmi Note 7 Redmi Y3 Redmi 9 Prime Redmi 7A OnePlus OnePlus 8T OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 OnePlus Nord

Vi VoWi-Fi Calling service allows customers to experience HD quality voice calls along with faster call setup time. Wi-Fi Calling allows customers to make and receive (both domestic and international) over a Wi-Fi connection. This typically helps the customer to make voice calls in areas with low network coverage or no mobile signal. Airtel VoWi-Fi and Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling is available across all the 22 telecom circles with more than 300 smartphones supported.