Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling Service to Be Available in 2 Circles Starting Today

Vodafone Idea’s much-awaited ‘Wi-Fi Calling‘ or ‘VoWi-Fi‘ service will be available for customers starting today. The telco has confirmed this news via direct message to a reader of TelecomTalk. The Vi Wi-Fi Calling service will be available only in two circles- Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata circles at the launch. The company will likely launch the service in other circles in a phased manner. Wi-Fi Calling from Vi has been overdue for a year now. To recall, the top two telcos- Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel launched their Wi-Fi Calling service exactly a year now, and it has popular features offered by any telco in recent years. For the unaware, Wi-Fi Calling allows users to make and receive voice calls over a wireless connection.

Vi Wi-Fi Calling Launched: Everything You Need to Know

As noted, the launch of Vi Wi-Fi Calling is confirmed by the company’s customer support team on Twitter. TelecomTalk reader Amit Sharma reached out Vi’s official support on Twitter via direct message enquiring when the telco is planning to launch Wi-Fi Calling service. In reply, he received “Hi! Wi-Fi Calling (“Wi-Fi Calling”) is an integrated service that allows you to make and receive voice calls over a wireless Internet connection such as your home broadband, office broadband or public Wi-Fi. This should help you make voice calls in areas with low network coverage. This is applicable for Maharashtra & Goa, Kolkata circles and will be available from 15th December 2020.”

This news will not come as a surprise because the telco has been testing the Wi-Fi Calling service for quite some time. In fact, reports emerged at the beginning of 2019 stated Vi would launch Wi-Fi Calling feature ahead of other telcos. Thanks to the network integration of Vodafone and Idea, the telco wasn’t able to launch the service.

The Vi Wi-Fi Calling service will be available only in two circles at the launch- Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata. This is very much similar to how Airtel launched its VoWi-Fi Calling service initially in December 2019.

It seems like Vi’s Wi-Fi Calling will work with any broadband operator, at least that’s what the reply from the customer support member suggests. We have reached out to Vodafone Idea for an official confirmation and will update the story after receiving a reply. Lastly, we were unable to spot any listings about Wi-Fi Calling on the company’s website as of this writing.

Do you belong to the circles mentioned above with a Vi connection? Let us know by commenting below if the feature is available for you or not.