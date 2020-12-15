Jio Approaches Trai for Anti-Competitive MNP Campaign Run by Rivals, Airtel Calls it Baseless

Leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has approached the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) asking to take ‘strict action’ against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco says Airtel and Vi are running ‘unethical and anti-competitive MNP campaign’ touting that it will benefit from the three agricultural bills passed by the Parliament. Right after Jio writing to Trai, Bharti Airtel termed the charge by Jio as ‘baseless.’ Vodafone Idea, on the flip side, also termed these charges by Jio as baseless and claimed such things would tarnish its reputation in the market. Jio told Trai that it is receiving a large number of MNP requests and the customers are citing agricultural bills as the reason for porting out.

Jio Urges Trai to Take Strict Action Against Airtel and Vi

Reliance Jio has urged Trai to take strict action against both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for running an anti-competitive MNP campaign in “unethical” ways. Jio informed Trai that its customers are applying for MNP over the agricultural bills and not based on the network issues. “a large number of port out requests, wherein the customers are citing this as the sole reason for porting out of Jio without having any complaints or other issues related to Jio services,” wrote Jio in its letter to Trai.

“This is further to our aforementioned letter dated 28 September 2020 highlighting the unethical and anti-competitive MNP campaign, being run by Airtel and Vi to capitalise on the ongoing farmers protests in the northern parts of the country,” it further added.

Immediately after Jio writing to Trai, the country’ second-largest telco Bharti Airtel touted the claims made by Jio as ‘baseless.’

“Airtel has operated in the telecom industry for 25 years. During this period, we have competed hard in the market place and striven to serve our customers with excellence. At the same time, we take great pride in treating our competitors and partners with respect. Despite being provoked by some competitors who we know will go to any length to make baseless allegations, adopt bullying tactics and use intimidatory behaviour we have always conducted our business with character and transparency something that we are deeply proud of and known for. The current complaint, therefore, deserves to be dismissed and thrown out with the contempt that it deserves. It is in poor taste and is scurrilous, to say the least,” said Bharti Airtel in its letter to Trai.

Airtel also referred that Jio is receiving MNP requests in the Punjab/Haryana LSA.

Vodafone Idea also hit back at Jio saying “These are baseless allegations against us to malign our reputation. We strongly refute such irresponsible comments on us.”

Jio is facing the pressure in the said telecom circle where its customers are porting out to Airtel and Vodafone Idea over the agricultural bills row. The Trai is yet to respond to Jio’s letter.