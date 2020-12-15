Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema Launched for Rs 1.5 Per Day

India’s largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, Tata Sky is always on the move to ensure that subscribers get a plethora of options to entertain themselves. Now the DTH operator has added Malayalam Cinema to its platform. With the addition of this regional language channel, Tata Sky now offers content in all the major languages spoken in South India. This is certainly a good move from the company since it now caters to demand and needs of almost every Indian who want their content in multiple South Indian languages — more details on the story ahead.

Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema Added in Partnership With AsiaNet

Tata Sky has added Malayalam Cinema to its platform in partnership with Asianet. For the unaware, Asianet is the leading Malayalam GEC in Kerala. So now Tata Sky offers content in all four major languages spoken in South India with the help of these channels – Tata Sky Tamil Cinema, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Kannada Cinema, and now Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema as well.

The Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema will offer subscribers movies of different genres including drama, romance, action, and comedy, in the Malayalam language. This service will showcase some of the biggest movies from Mollywood before they make it to normal television channels.

The service is already live now on channel number 1805 (Standard Definition) and is available for subscribers to purchase for Rs 1.5 per day. The move from Tata Sky comes from understanding that around 20% of the overall viewership in Kerala comes from subscribers watching regional movies.

Subscribers will get access to movies at the cost of Rs 1.5 per day only against which they will be able to see some of the biggest regional blockbusters without any interruptions. Partnering with Asianet would prove favourable for the DTH platform since the former understand the regional viewership market of Kerala much better.

If not just focusing on South India, Tata Sky offers users across India a total of 8 platforms which offer content in regional languages of the country. These 8 services are – Tata Sky Gujarati Cinema, Tata Sky Kannada Cinema, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Bhojpuri Cinema, Tata Sky Tamil Cinema, Tata Sky Bangla Cinema, Tata Sky Marathi Cinema, and Tata Sky Punjab De Rang.

With the addition of another new regional content service, the DTH operator stands a chance to build the biggest network of regional content services in the country.