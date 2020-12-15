Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Two New Features Including Support for Multiple Foreign Languages

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is one of the most sought after fitness bands in the Indian market. This is not just because it is priced quite low, but also because it offers a ton of value to the users. Now the Chinese tech giant has released a new firmware update for the fitness band numbered v1.0.2.46 (this is not the global build number of the update). The firmware update is going to bring two major updates to the fitness band which will also include support for multiple foreign languages such as Indonesian, Vietnamese, Greek, and Hebrew. More details on the story ahead.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 New Features

The first new feature which will roll out with the update is 24-hour sleep monitoring. This would be the first tracker in the whole series of Mi Fitness Bands which will get the support of this feature. Apart from that, as mentioned above, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will also be able to support multiple foreign languages. This will make it easier and convenient for the people who want to use it in different languages.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 weighs only 11.9 grams and comes with 5 ATM water resistance rating. There is a 1.1-inch AMOLED display which supports the resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. The display can go up to a maximum brightness of 450 nits. It has a 125mAh battery which takes up to 2 hours for charging completely from zero. Also, the battery can run up to 14 days in a single charge.

The Mi Band 5 gets the support of multiple sports modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, outdoor running, free exercise, indoor running, indoor swimming, rope skipping, elliptical machine, indoor riding, rowing machine, yoga, and there is also automatic activity detection when walking or running.

With the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, a user can control music and camera and also change watch faces as per their will. It will display notifications from several apps on your device and help you with setting alarms and timers as well.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Price

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is available for a price of Rs 2,499 both in Amazon India and the official website of Xiaomi India. It is only available in a single black colour option, but the users can purchase multiple straps of the band online which can be changed.