Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G to Launch on December 4, Listing on Geekbench Revealed

Oppo much recently released two new smartphones for the China market namely Oppo Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G. At the launch event, the company also hinted on the possible launch of another new flagship device, namely Reno5 Pro+ 5G. The device is said to launch on December 24, 2020, and might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, before the possible launch of the device on December 14, the smartphone has been found listed on the Geekbench. The device has been found with the model number PDRM00. More details on the story ahead.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G Specifications (Possible)

The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G is expected to be the most powerful device in the lineup of Reno5 5G series launched by Oppo recently. The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G is expected to be powered by the flagship chipset from Qualcomm for the year 2020, ‘Snapdragon 865’. The chipset has been mentioned in the Geekbench listing with a codename ‘Kona’.

As per the listing on Geekbench, the new Oppo device is numbered ‘PDRM00’. While there is no confirmation from Oppo about this model number being associated with the Reno5 Pro+ 5G, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that the Snapdragon 865 SoC will pair with Reno5 Pro+ 5G only since it is the sole flagship device from Oppo which is going to launch shortly.

In addition to this, a poster has been making rounds online suggesting that the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G will indeed launch on December 24, 2020. Coming back to the listing on Geekbench, the device is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box. Also, the SoC will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

In the single-core and multi-core test of the chipset present inside Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G, the single-core performance came out to be 886, and the multi-score performance came out to be 3036.

A few things which the company has already revealed about the device include the colour options of it. The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G might be coming to the market in two different colours namely gradient blue and black.

Apart from this, the device is expected to support the 90Hz refresh rate and come with an FHD+ AMOLED display. Since there wasn’t a difference in the cameras of the Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G, it is expected that the front camera of the Reno5 Pro+ 5G will sport the same 32MP sensor at the front as in other devices.