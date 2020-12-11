Oppo Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G Launched, Specifications and Price

Oppo has recently launched two new devices for the China market namely Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, both the devices can support 5G connectivity and also come with octa-core processors for higher performance. Oppo has also teased about another device in the series namely Reno5 Pro+ 5G. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of both the devices launched today.

Oppo Reno5 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno5 5G will sport a 6.43-inch full HD+ display and will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. It will be able to support 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB non-expandable internal storage.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro shooter, and 2MP portrait shooter. There is a 32MP lens at the front for video calling and selfies. The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery which gets the support of 65W fast-charging.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box as well. The device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable internal storage.

As for the camera, both the devices have the exact same camera setup and specifications. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,350mAh battery which can also support 65W fast-charging.

Oppo Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G Price

The Oppo Reno5 5G has been launched for a price of CNY 2,699 which is approximately Rs 30,400 for the 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 33,700) for the 12GB+256GB variant.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has been launched for CNY 3,399 (around Rs 38,200) for the 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 42,700) for the 12GB+256GB variant. Both the devices come in these three colour options – Aurora Blue, Starry Night, and Moonlight Night.