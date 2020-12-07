Android 11 Now Rolling out for Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India

Vivo V20 Pro 5G users in India are now receiving the Android 11 update

By December 7th, 2020 AT 12:16 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    android-11-vivo-v20-pro-5g-in-india

    The Vivo V20 Pro 5G which launched a couple of days back in India has now started receiving the Android 11 update. Users who have purchased the device got it running on FuntouchOS 11 out of the box on top of Android 10. As per a report from Gadgets360, Vivo is now rolling out the stable Android 11 update for the Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India. It is good news for the users since they will be able to experience the power of Android 11 right away – more on the story ahead.

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G Android 11 Update

    The build number of the Android 11 update rolled out for Vivo V20 Pro 5G is ‘PD2020F_EX_A_6.70.8. The update size is 3.6GB. The changelog of the update reflects that the device will get features such as priority chat function, chat bubbles, and notification history. Adding to this, the device would also receive the latest November 2020 Android Security Patch.

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G Specifications and Price

    The Vivo V20 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and is capable of 5G connectivity. It is launched in a single variant only with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    The Vivo V20 Pro has three cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor paired alongside an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP lens. There are two cameras at the front where the primary sensor has a 44MP lens paired with an 8MP secondary sensor.

    There is a 4,000mAh battery inside the device which comes with the support of 33W fast-charging. For wired headphones or earphones lovers, there is also a 3.5mm audio jack present on the device.

    As mentioned above, the device has only launched in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced Rs 29,999 and is available in two different colours, namely Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz. You can purchase the device from the Vivo stores of India and some other major e-retailers as well.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo Reno5 4G Might Feature Snapdragon 720G, 50W Fast Charging and More

    Oppo might soon launch the Reno5 4G for the China market. Until now, the rumours online have focused a lot...

    module-4-img

    Android 11 Now Rolling out for Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India

    The Vivo V20 Pro 5G which launched a couple of days back in India has now started receiving the Android...

    module-4-img

    Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Debut in India on December 15

    Xiaomi is reportedly looking to launch two new smartphones in India by the end of December 2020 and close the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Rs 599 Prepaid Plans from BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Compared

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio and Google Reportedly Not Launching Low-Cost 4G Android Phone This Year

    module-4-img

    Best 500 Mbps Broadband Plans You Can Get in India

    module-4-img

    Tecno Pova Powered by MediaTek Helio G80, 6GB RAM and 128GB Launched in India, Details