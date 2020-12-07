Oppo Reno5 4G Might Feature Snapdragon 720G, 50W Fast Charging and More

It is being speculated that Oppo will launch a global variant of the Reno5 but it won’t come with 5G connectivity support, instead it will support 4G

By December 7th, 2020 AT 1:35 PM
    Oppo might soon launch the Reno5 4G for the China market. Until now, the rumours online have focused a lot on the 5G devices which are expected to come in the series. But now, it is being speculated that Oppo will launch a global variant of the Reno5, but it won’t come with 5G connectivity support; instead, it will support 4G. The global variant assumed to be the Reno5 4G is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Keep reading to find out more speculations making rounds online about this particular device.

    Oppo Reno5 4G Specifications (Expected)

    The information about the device has been provided by an online tipster called ‘TheLeaks’ who has revealed that the device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The tweet further mentioned that the device is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, and two more sensors each carrying a 2MP lens.

    The Oppo Reno5 4G is expected to come with a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast-charging technology. The device might come with a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno5 4G is expected to come with a glass front, a plastic back, and a plastic frame.

    While on the other hand, the Oppo Reno5 5G devices that might be launched in China soon are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC since both of them are mid-range 5G chipsets.

    The timeline for when Oppo will launch the said devices is still unclear. But it can be expected that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the smartphones early next year or later this month. Adding to this, according to one of the tipsters, Chun, the Oppo Reno5 4G will be very much similar to that of the Realme 7 Pro but will get 50W fast-charging support and a new colour scheme along with a 44MP primary lens.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

