Vodafone Idea Delivered Higher Voice Quality in November, Jio, Airtel Lag Behind



Vodafone Idea, the third largest wireless operator in India recorded higher voice quality ratings in November, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. The data released by Trai on Friday on its MyCall portal is said to be generated using the Trai MyCall Application. Trai said that the data on its MyCall Portal highlights the voice call quality feedback provided by the users on its application. According to the Trai data, Idea grabbed the top spot in November with an 4.9 average voice quality rating followed by Vodafone with an 4.6 average rating.

Telecom Operators Register Higher Voice Quality Rating in November

In November, Idea is said to have received an average 4.9 indoor call quality rating and a 4.8 outdoor call quality rating on the scale of one to five. The Trai data also highlights that Idea received 96.95% satisfactory rating in November. In the previous month, the operator received an 3.3 average voice quality rating.

Vodafone took the second spot with an average 4.6 indoor call quality rating and a 4.3 outdoor call quality rating in November. The operator registered an average voice quality rating of 3.1 in the previous month. Crucially, the Trai data highlights that the operator received 91.98% satisfactory rating in November.

The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) followed Vodafone Idea on the charts with the operator registering a 4.1 average voice quality rating in November. The Trai data highlights that BSNL received an average indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 3.9 and 4.3 respectively. The operator is also said to have received 80.90% satisfactory rating in the month. In October, BSNL topped the charts with the operator recording an average 3.7 voice quality rating.

Airtel and Jio Register Identical Voice Quality Ratings in November

Bharti Airtel, the second largest wireless operator in India registered an 3.8 average voice quality rating in November. The Trai data highlights that the operator received an average indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. Airtel is also said to have received 75.21% satisfactory rating in the month. In October, the second largest wireless operator in India registered a 3.5 average voice quality rating.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio also registered an identical 3.8 voice quality rating in November. The largest wireless operator in India received an 3.9 and 3.6 average indoor and outdoor call rating in the month. The Trai data highlights that the operator received an 74.19% satisfactory rating in November. In the previous month, Reliance Jio registered an 3.2 average voice quality rating.