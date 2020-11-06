BSNL Delivered Higher Call Quality in October, Vodafone Registers Lowest Rating

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) registered higher voice quality rating in October followed by Bharti Airtel and Idea, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. The data released by Trai on Thursday on its MyCall portal is said to be generated using the Trai MyCall application. Trai said that the data on its MyCall Portal highlights the voice call quality feedback provided by the users on its application. According to the Trai data, BSNL registered an average 3.7 voice quality rating on the scale of one to five in the month of October.

    BSNL Delivered Higher Voice Quality in October

    The state-run operator is said to have received an average 3.8 indoor call quality rating and a 3.3 outdoor call quality rating on the scale of one to five in October. Crucially, the Trai data also highlights that BSNL received 73.14% satisfactory rating in the month.

    Bharti Airtel took the second spot with a 3.5 average voice quality rating in the month of October. The Trai data highlights that the second largest wireless operator in India received an average indoor call quality rating of 3.2 and a 3.6 outdoor call quality rating. Further, Airtel is also said to have received 70.04% satisfactory rating in the month of October.

    The Trai data highlights that Idea clinched the third spot on its list with the operator registering an average voice quality rating of 3.3 in October. The operator is said to have received an average indoor call quality rating of 3.4 and an outdoor call quality rating of 3.1. Further, the data highlights that the operator had received a 60.09% satisfactory rating in the month.

    Jio and Vodafone Registered Marginally Lower Ratings in October

    Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India took the fourth spot on the list with an average voice quality rating of 3.2 in October. The Trai data highlights that the operator received an average indoor call quality rating of 3.2 and an outdoor call quality rating of 3.3 in the month. The largest wireless operator is also said to have received 60.17% satisfactory rating in October.

    Vodafone took the final spot on the Trai list with the operator registering an average voice quality rating of 3.1 in the month of October. The Trai data highlights that the operator registered an average indoor call quality rating of 3.2 and an outdoor call quality rating of 2.6 in the month. The operator is also said to have received a 52.11% satisfactory rating in October.

