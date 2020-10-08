Jio Delivered Higher Voice Quality in September, Vodafone, BSNL Marginally Behind

    Jio leads voice call quality rating in September

    Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India registered higher voice quality rating in September with Vodafone and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recording marginally lower ratings. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on its MyCall Portal highlighted that Reliance Jio recorded average voice quality rating of 3.5 in September. The state-run BSNL and Vodafone recorded average voice quality rating of 3.4 in September while Idea registered an average voice quality rating of 2.9 in the same month. Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India registered the lowest voice quality rating of 2.6 in September.

    Reliance Jio Improves Voice Quality Rating in September

    The data on Trai MyCall Portal highlights that Reliance Jio received a 68.54% satisfactory rating in September. The largest telecom operator in India is said to have recorded average call quality rating of 3.5 on both indoors and outdoors. The operator in the previous month registered an average voice quality rating of three.

    According to Trai, the data on its MyCall Portal highlights the voice call quality feedback provided by the users on the Trai application.

    Meanwhile, BSNL received 64.62% satisfactory rating in September with the operator recording an average 3.3 indoor call quality rating and 3.4 outdoor call quality rating. The state-run operator received an average voice quality rating of 2.9 for the month of August.

    The data on the MyCall Portal highlights that Vodafone received an average 3.5 indoor call quality rating and 2.8 as the outdoor rating. The operator is said to have received 62.07% satisfactory rating. In the previous month, Vodafone was in the second spot with an average 3.4 voice quality rating.

    Idea and Airtel Receive Lower Voice Quality Rating in September

    Idea registered an 60.43% satisfactory rating in September with an average indoor rating of three and an 2.6 outdoor rating. In August, the operator received a 2.9 average voice call quality rating.

    Further, Airtel registered an indoor call rating of 2.6 and an outdoor call quality rating of 2.9 along with the 47.80% satisfactory rating in September. The operator registered an average voice quality rating of 2.8 in August.

