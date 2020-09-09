MTNL Delivered Higher Call Quality in August, Idea Registers Lowest Rating

Multiple Indian telecom operators including state-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Vodafone and Reliance Jio registered higher voice quality ratings in August, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. The data released by Trai on Sunday on its MyCall Portal is said to be generated using Trai MyCall application. Trai said that the data on its MyCall Portal highlights the voice call quality feedback provided by the users on the Trai application. According to the Trai data, MTNL received an average 4.5 voice quality rating on the scale of one to five for the month of August. In the previous month, the operator received an average voice call quality rating of 4.1.

MTNL Leads Indian Telecom Operators in August in Voice Call Quality

The Trai data highlights that MTNL received a 4.5 indoor call quality rating and a 4.9 rating outdoors on the scale of one to five. Further, MTNL is said to have received 87.43% satisfactory rating in August.

Vodafone took the second spot on list with an average voice quality rating of 3.4 for the month of August. The operator received an indoor call quality rating of 3.5 and an outdoor call quality rating of 3.1. Vodafone is said to have received a 73.66% satisfactory rating in August. In July, the operator received an average voice quality rating of 3.3.

The Trai data highlights that Reliance Jio took the third sport with an average voice quality rating of three for the month of August. The operator received an indoor call quality rating of 2.9 and outdoor call quality rating of 3.1. Further, Reliance Jio received a satisfactory rating of 53.99% in August. In July, the operator is said to have received an average 2.8 voice quality rating.

Idea Recorded Lowest Average Voice Quality Rating in August

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) took the fourth spot on the list with an average voice quality rating of 2.9 for the month of August. The operator received an indoor call quality rating of 2.8 and an outdoor rating of three. BSNL received a satisfactory rating of 50.52% in August. In July, the operator was on par with MTNL with an average voice quality rating of 3.8 and received over 70% satisfactory rating.

Airtel took the fourth spot on the list with an average voice quality rating of 2.8 in August. The operator received an indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Further, Airtel received an 50.46% satisfactory rating in August. In July, Airtel received an average voice quality rating of 2.9 along with a 49.67% satisfactory rating.

Idea took the final spot on the list with an average voice quality rating of 2.7 for the month of August. The operator received a 57.11% satisfactory rating in August along with an indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 2.7 and 2.5 respectively. In July, Idea received an average voice quality of 1.8 with an 19.19% satisfactory rating. With Vodafone Idea announcing a complete integration of its networks earlier in the week, it remains to be seen how Vi registers its performance in September.