Trai Consumer Outreach Programme Conducted Online Witnessed a Large Number of Participants

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) ensures that everyone in the telecom industry is doing a fair business. It looks after the consumer rights and spreads awareness about the new rules set by telcos. Today, Trai conducted an online consumer outreach programme which witnessed a large number of people participating. The programme was conducted through the regional office of Trai in Bhopal. This is not the first time Trai has organised such a programme. It is Trai’s one of the most important objectives that consumer interests remain protected. So from time to time, the regulator keeps on organising such programmes. This time it was conducted online because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trai’s Consumer Outreach Programme Saw Many People Participating

Many people joined in on the online outreach programme of Trai. There were telecom consumers from Uttar Pradesh, many common service centre (CSC) in-charges from different villages of the state, representative of COAI, representatives of Consumer Advocacy Groups (CAGs), representatives of telecom service providers, officials of the government and many from the general public who participated in the programme.

Since the programme was conducted with the intention to spread awareness about consumer rights, people were educated on their rights in regards to various aspects of telecom services. It included everything right from education about tariffs, Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC), Value Added Services (VAS), Complaint Redressal Machine, Mobile Number Portability, data services, etc.

There are different apps such as TRAI MySpeed, Trai MyCall, and DND developed by Trai for consumer empowerment. People were taught about how they can use these apps and also about tower fraud and how they can stay safe from it.

Apart from these rules, people were also informed about the new broadcasting and cable TV rules. The newly launched Channel Selector app from Trai was also showcased and explained to the participants. More informative videos about different subjects were shown to participants in order to explain things better and keep the programme interactive. Channel Selector app from Trai will help people in picking the right channel packs for them ultimately resulting in savings.