BSNL Launches New BookMyFiber Online Portal for Taking New Broadband Connection Requests

    State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a new portal for its subscribers which is dubbed as BookMyFiber. As evident from the name, the newly launched portal will take customers requests for a new BharatFiber connection. BSNL is extensively growing its Fiber footprint in the country. Recently, the state-owned telco expanded the availability of Bharat Fiber 200Mbps broadband plan in more circles. Now, the plan will also be available in Andra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshwadeep circles. BookMyFiber portal launch was revealed by various BSNL employees on Twitter. BSNL has selected Chattisgarh as the designated nodal circle of Pan India coordination to streamline the lead to the order conversion process.

    BookMyFiber Will Take Necessary Details of Customers

    All the customers who are looking forward to FTTH connections will now be able to get connections without any external hassle. BookMyFiber will ask the customers for their details like contact number, name and Email ID. The portal will automatically detect the latitude and longitude details from the information shared by the user. The same information will be further transferred to the FMS system for provisioning of FTTH connection to the customer.

    All the geo-tagging of BSNL and partners will be done by BharatFibre Business Champions (BBC). The information of customers after being received in the FMS system, the software in the system will correlate geo-coordinates and OLET geo coordinate to decide the BBC who has to take action on customer provisioning. Lastly, the BBC will coordinate with the customers for KYC formalities and provisioning of BharatFiber connections.

    BSNL Will Update Existing Customers Via SMS and Email

    State-owned telecom operator BSNL will be sending out SMS and Emails to all the existing subscribers to inform them about the new BookMyFiber portal for hassle-free FTTH connections.

    BSNL Bharat Air Fibre Service Launched in Akola and Washim

    BSNL is extensively growing its FTTH connection footprint across the country. Recently, the operator has launched Bharat Air Fibre Service in Akola and Washim district situated in Maharashtra. With the service, subscribers will be able to enjoy internet plans with speed up to 100Mbps.

