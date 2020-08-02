BSNL provides an internet service known as Bharat Air Fibre. It is a free band internet service which means any of the operators are free to use it to provide telecom services. The best thing about this is that it requires no wired connection for getting internet. People can just connect to the network if they are in the area where the service is available and take advantage of high-speed internet. BSNL has been expanding its operations throughout the country very fast. The Bharat Air Fibre service is helping the telco in expanding into rural areas as well. Today, BSNL Bharat Air Fibre service was launched for Akola and Washim district in Maharastra.

BSNL Air Fibre to Provide 100 Mbps Speed for Users in Akola and Washim

Shri Sanjay Dhotreji, Honourable Minister of State for HRD, Communications & IT and Electronics, Govt of India, inaugurated ‘Bharat Air Fibre Services’ at Akola, Maharastra today. During the announcement, CMD of BSNL, Pravin Kumar Purwar and Managing Director of BSNL, Mahabeej were also present.

Now the people living in Akola and Mashim district will be able to enjoy the internet at high speeds. The internet provided by BSNL Bharat Air Fibre will only be accessible at high speeds in the area which is within the range of 5 Km from the nearest exchange on the radio network. It will offer up to 100 Mbps speed to the users who are in the range of 5 Km from the nearest exchange on the radio network. Other users can connect to the wireless network of BSNL Bharat Air Fibre but they won’t get the same speed.

Shri Sanjay Dhotreji said that the Bharat Air Fibre services introduced by BSNL fall within the government’s flagship programme of making India completely digital to empower the country’s economy and knowledge.

Bharat Air Fibre services are comparatively cheaper than the high-speed broadband unlimited plans that come with a wired connection. The Bharat Air Fiber services start just at Rs 499 per month and offer speeds up to 100 Mbps along with unlimited voice calls facility.