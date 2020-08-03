Broadband: Steps You Can Take to Boost Your Internet Connectivity

Broadband internet connection can be boosted with a few simple things. Speed and stability are the two things that we look at when we go for a broadband connection. What is worse than your movie buffering is the slow loading of web pages. It is outright frustrating and a pain to go through. Sure, you can take help of your internet service provider. But what happens when you can’t reach them or they can’t help you out for some reason? Don’t worry, there are a few things that you can do to boost your broadband internet connection yourself.

Check Broadband Speed

The first thing that you should do is to check the speed of your broadband internet connection. There are many ways you can check your speed in. But the best way to do it would be to use a speed test app. You can simply download the app on your smartphone and connect it with your broadband network and run a speed test. It will give you both the download speed and upload speed of your broadband connection. This speed will help you compare the speed that you are getting now and the speed that you get after resolving the broadband problems.

Reset Your Modem

After you have checked the speed of your internet, note it down somewhere and then reset your modem. Resetting it up would clear all of the old data of your broadband’s router and remove any network issues that were there because of the old settings. Along with this, your modem will automatically download all the firmware updates if there are any.

Broadband Router Reconfiguration

Use your computer browser to reconfigure the settings of your broadband router. Sometimes router settings are the reason why your internet is slow. If you don’t know how to reconfigure the settings of your router then take the help of someone who does. In case there is no one who can help you with that, you can refer to the router handbook for guidance. There might be mentioned all the steps to open the configuration menu and how to resolve the issue if there is any.

Router’s Location

One of the rookie mistakes that people make while setting up a broadband router in their home is place it on the wrong part of the house. Signals of routers can get disrupted especially when they are 2.4GHz band routers. That is why keep it in a pretty open space of your home so that the signals can travel freely and ensure that it is kept close to the place where you access your internet from.

Clean Up PC

Sometimes it the fault of your PC and all the unnecessary files that are inside it which slows down your computer. There are a lot of things that you don’t want inside your computer but still have it. So instead of hoarding those unnecessary files, get rid of them. After you are done with all these things, run an Internet speed again and see if you get a higher speed than before. If you do, that means your problem is solved.