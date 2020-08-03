Broadband: Steps You Can Take to Boost Your Internet Connectivity

The first thing that you should do is check the speed of your broadband internet connection when trying to resolve speed issues

By August 3rd, 2020 AT 7:04 AM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Broadband internet connection can be boosted with a few simple things. Speed and stability are the two things that we look at when we go for a broadband connection. What is worse than your movie buffering is the slow loading of web pages. It is outright frustrating and a pain to go through. Sure, you can take help of your internet service provider. But what happens when you can’t reach them or they can’t help you out for some reason? Don’t worry, there are a few things that you can do to boost your broadband internet connection yourself.

    Check Broadband Speed

    The first thing that you should do is to check the speed of your broadband internet connection. There are many ways you can check your speed in. But the best way to do it would be to use a speed test app. You can simply download the app on your smartphone and connect it with your broadband network and run a speed test. It will give you both the download speed and upload speed of your broadband connection. This speed will help you compare the speed that you are getting now and the speed that you get after resolving the broadband problems.

    Reset Your Modem

    After you have checked the speed of your internet, note it down somewhere and then reset your modem. Resetting it up would clear all of the old data of your broadband’s router and remove any network issues that were there because of the old settings. Along with this, your modem will automatically download all the firmware updates if there are any.

    Broadband Router Reconfiguration

    Use your computer browser to reconfigure the settings of your broadband router. Sometimes router settings are the reason why your internet is slow. If you don’t know how to reconfigure the settings of your router then take the help of someone who does. In case there is no one who can help you with that, you can refer to the router handbook for guidance. There might be mentioned all the steps to open the configuration menu and how to resolve the issue if there is any.

    Router’s Location

    One of the rookie mistakes that people make while setting up a broadband router in their home is place it on the wrong part of the house. Signals of routers can get disrupted especially when they are 2.4GHz band routers. That is why keep it in a pretty open space of your home so that the signals can travel freely and ensure that it is kept close to the place where you access your internet from.

    Clean Up PC

    Sometimes it the fault of your PC and all the unnecessary files that are inside it which slows down your computer. There are a lot of things that you don’t want inside your computer but still have it. So instead of hoarding those unnecessary files, get rid of them. After you are done with all these things, run an Internet speed again and see if you get a higher speed than before. If you do, that means your problem is solved.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    RailWire Witnesses Healthy Growth in Number of Subscribers Added in Last Four Months

    Earlier this year, Google India announced the end of its five-year-long partnership with RailTel. Google and RailTel together provided free...

    module-4-img

    Broadband: Steps You Can Take to Boost Your Internet Connectivity

    Broadband internet connection can be boosted with a few simple things. Speed and stability are the two things that we...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Air Fibre to Provide 100 Mbps Speed for Users in Akola and Washim

    BSNL provides an internet service known as Bharat Air Fibre. It is a free band internet service which means any...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Honor 9A, Honor 9S and MagicBook 15 Laptop Launched in India: Specifications and Prices

    module-4-img

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro with Snapdragon 720G SoC and 65W Fast Charging Launches in India for Rs 34,990

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi TV Users to Get Early Pass for Watching Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Web Users Finally Get Messenger Rooms With Screen Sharing Feature Enabled