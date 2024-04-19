Glo Fiber to Expand Fiber Optic Broadband Services in Ohio



Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) brand Glo Fiber has announced plans to deploy its broadband services to 40,000 more premises in Ohio, United States. Shentel says engineering work has already commenced in Zanesville, Hillsboro, Jackson, Johnstown, and Greenfield. Glo Fiber currently provides service in Chillicothe, Circleville, Lancaster, and Washington Courthouse, in addition to markets in Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland.

Expansion Plans in Ohio

"Glo Fiber has expanded rapidly over the past five years, and we now pass approximately 250,000 homes and businesses with our leading-edge fiber optic networks. We focus on providing outstanding customer service and exceptional network reliability, and we are very excited to expand our 100 percent fiber-optic network to additional communities in Ohio," said Shentel.

Horizon Telcom to Glo Fiber

Shentel recently announced the rebranding of Horizon Telcom (Horizon) to Glo Fiber. As reported by TelecomTalk, Horizon was acquired by Shentel in April 2024 and provides fiber optic broadband services to commercial customers in Ohio and adjacent states and residential customers in the markets of Chillicothe, Circleville, Lancaster, and Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

Glo Fiber and Expansion Goals

Glo Fiber provides fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 Gbps, live streaming TV, and digital phone service. Glo Fiber services are now available to approximately 250,000 homes and businesses, using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

Glo Fiber plans to continue its fiber network expansion throughout 2024 and beyond. Detailed construction schedules for specific communities will be announced in the coming months, the company said on Thursday.