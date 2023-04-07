Glo Fiber Launches 5 Gbps Fiber Internet Service

Reported by Srikapardhi

Glo Fiber has launched a symmetrical 5 Gig fiber internet service across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, giving over 147,000 households access to the fastest fiber speeds available in these areas.

Highlights

Glo Fiber, a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) muli-gigabit broadband provider powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications, has announced the launch of its symmetrical 5 Gig fiber internet service across all of its markets. As a result, over 147,000 households in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania will now have access to the fastest fiber speeds available in these areas.

Also Read: Google Fiber Rolls Out 5 Gbps Service

5 Gbps Service

According to a statement by Shentel, "Adding 5 Gig internet service to our multi-gig product portfolio allows Glo Fiber to meet the demands of our customers and communities. 5 Gig is a premium residential service designed to connect multiple devices at their fastest possible speeds over a reliable, 100% fiber optic network."

Multiple Connected Devices

The US average for connected devices per household is around 20, and this number is expected to continue to grow. With more consumers working remotely long-term, video conferencing has become crucial to daily life. In addition, multi-gig speeds provide the necessary bandwidth to run many connected devices simultaneously.

Also Read: Lumos Expands to Bring Fiber Internet to New Hanover County and Wilmington

According to the statement, Glo Fiber, a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, is proud to differentiate itself from competitors with its fiber-to-the-home technology, symmetrical download and upload speeds, easy and transparent pricing, and prompt local customer service.

As Glo Fiber continues to innovate and improve its services to meet the needs of its customers and communities, it remains committed to providing the best possible internet speeds and service reliability for all its users.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

