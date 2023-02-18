Google Fiber Rolls Out 5 Gbps Service

Google Fiber is a high-speed internet service offered by Google in select cities across the United States. Google Fiber says its internet gives you a strong, steady, 99.9% reliable connection. In October 2022, Google Fiber called for trusted testers to test its gigabit high-speed internet service, and there was a lot of interest among users. Now, Google has started rolling out its 5 Giga internet services in Kansas City, West Des Moines, and all Utah cities.

Google Fiber 5 Gbps Service

The 5 Gbps service from Google Fiber offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, which means you get equal download and upload speeds. The high-speed 5 Gig service with a Wi-Fi 6 Google Fiber Multi-Gig router, up to two mesh extenders and professional installation service all come for a charge of USD 125 a month, says Google. In addition, the 5 Gig plan comes with 1 TB of free cloud storage from Google. Google has 1 Gig and 2 Gig plans for 70 USD per month and 100 USD per month, respectively. All the plans come with unlimited data and no data caps or annual contracts.

Future Proof Your Home to 10 Gig Fiber

Google Fiber service installation also comes included with an upgraded 10 Gig Fiber jack, which means your home will be fully ready and prepared for even more speeds when the service is available.

5 Gig Service for Homes

Google says when homes get smarter, it is important for every device to have access to higher speed and higher bandwidth, enabling every device to be streaming-ready. 5 Gig plan from google is designed to handle the demands of heavy internet users such as creative professionals, people working in the cloud or with significant data demand, including houses with large shared internet demands.

Google also says the 5 Gig internet service will make users upload and download simultaneously and make streaming smooth even with multiple devices. 5 Gig service will roll out in other cities later this year, and an 8 Gig service is also planned.

Google Fiber Coming Soon Locations

Mesa, Chandler, Lakewood, Westminster, Des Moines, and Omaha are some cities that can soon experience Google Fiber services. Under FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, users can get up to USD 30 off on their monthly internet bill.

Google Fiber is named 2022's Fastest Internet provider in the country by Highspeedinternet.