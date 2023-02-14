Google Fiber Expands Services into Colorado and Arizona

Google Fiber is a high-speed internet service offered by Google in select cities across the United States. It provides internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps), which is much faster than the average internet speed in the US. Google Fiber began expanding to five new states in 2022 and initiated the expansion in Mesa, Arizona, Omaha, Nebraska, and Lakewood, Colorado. Google announced the latest cities with Google Fiber services expansion plans - Westminster, Colorado, and Chandler, Arizona.

Google Fiber Services in the City of Westminster

Google Fiber has entered into an agreement with the City of Westminster to provide fast, reliable internet to residents and businesses. Google says it is currently working on engineering and planning for the new network.

Construction is expected to begin later this year and serve customers in early 2024.

Google Fiber Services in Chandler

The Chandler City Council gave its approval to a license agreement that permits Google Fiber to establish a fibre-to-the-home network. This network will provide high-speed, high-bandwidth internet access to both residents and businesses in the area. Work on the construction of the network in Chandler is expected to commence later this year, with services set to become available in early 2024.

Google Fiber is known for its reliable and fast internet speeds and excellent customer service. The company has also been at the forefront of promoting the importance of internet access and digital literacy in communities.

