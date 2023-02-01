Iliad Fiber Expands as Fibercop Agreement Becomes Effective

Iliad, a major player in the European telecoms sector, announced that the agreement with FiberCop, the infrastructure company of TIM group, has become operational. With the agreement becoming effective, Iliad continues to expand its fiber coverage and is expected to exceed 10 million house soon in Italy.

Within a year of launching 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections, the company has continued to invest in the growth and spread of next-generation connectivity in Italy, reaching over 8.5 million homes in about 350 cities. Iliad says Fiber is the only technology that ensures future-proof fixed connectivity.

Also Read: TIM and Google Cloud Launch the First 5G Edge Cloud Platform

Iliad operates in France, Italy and Poland. For the third quarter of 2022, Free, the french telecom subsidiary of Iliad, has delivered one of the best quarterly sales performances of the last ten years, with 78,000 net adds for the Fixed business and 184,000 for Mobile (including 277,000 net new 4G/5G subscribers).

Free Fiber in France

Free Fiber is expanding at a rapid scale too. For example, free Fiber is recently made available on the Alliance THD network in the Lozere to over 28,540 homes in more than 90 municipalities. Also, Free is the only operator in France to offer its subscribers 10G-EPON fiber technology, provided the subscriber has a compatible plan and Freebox.

Also Read: Eltel Norway Inks Pact With Viken Fiber for Fibre and FWA

EIB and Iliad sign a New Load to Finance FTTH Netwtok

EIB and Iliad sign a new 300 million Euros loan to finance FTTH network rollouts in France. So far, The European Investment Bank has granted Iliad its sixth loan, bringing the total amount of EIB financing for France's top alternative fiber operator to over 1.4 billion Euros. This new loan will enable Iliad to accelerate the rollout of Ultra-Fast Broadband in France, including in rural and less dense areas, improving the energy efficiency of digital services. With this agreement, the Iliad Group, now Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator with more than 45 million subscribers, has strengthened its position as France's leading alternative fiber operator.

Also Read: County Broadband Extends FTTP Network to 5 More Villages

Speeds on FiberCop Network

On FiberCop Network, Iliad also confirms the download speeds of up to 5 Gbps, thanks to the FTTH EPON network technology. In addition, the iliad fiber offer includes iliadbox, a router which is completely designed and developed by Iliad, comes with Wi-Fi 6 technology and can deliver download speeds of up to 1 Gbps with Wi-Fi alone.