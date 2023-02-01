Eltel Norway Inks Pact With Viken Fiber for Fibre and FWA

Eltel Norway, a Norwegian subsidiary of Sweden-based Eltel, has entered into a three-year agreement with Viken Fiber, Norway's largest fibre company for fibre work and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). In its release regarding the development, Eltel said the three-year agreement, which starts from April 2023 and extends to April 2026, would cover all of Viken Fiber's areas in Eastern Norway.

The three-year agreement is valued between NOK 180 million and NOK 200 million, about EUR 17 million - 19 million. According to Eltel Norway, the deal covers readiness, repairs and fiber installations for single-family houses and housing associations, as well as Fixed Wireless Access FWA installations. As a top provider of essential infrastructure services, Eltel powers renewable energy and facilitates efficient communication networks.

Eltel and Telia Extend Agreement

Earlier in December 2022, Eltel Sweden and Telia have renewed their collaboration for an additional two years via an option in their current agreement. The agreement, set to expire in December 2023, will be extended until December 2025 and encompass services such as planning and project management for building a cutting-edge network and decommissioning outdated telecom poles and copper lines.

Viken Fiber contributes to Norway's fastest 5G network

In October 2022, 23 Altibox partners create a joint tower company to ensure rapid development of Ice's national 5G mobile network. Ice Norway is constructing 3,900 new base stations and upgrading more than 3,200 existing ones to provide Nationwide seamless coverage. Experienced infrastructure developers, such as Viken Fiber, play a crucial role in the project's development. The future of mobile networks relies on secure infrastructure and fiber connections between base stations, which are areas of expertise for Viken Fiber.

Viken Fiber buys Skiptvet Digital

In another development in October 2022, Viken Fiber bought Fiber company Skiptvet Digital, with over 1,500 broadband customers, which has now become part of Norway's largest pure fiber company. Skiptvet Digital has effectively extended fiber broadband coverage to Skiptvet and neighbouring areas.