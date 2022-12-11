Norwegian Operator Ice Signs Equipment Contract With Griptel for 5G

Only a few months after the Lyse Group acquired Ice, the Norwegian Operator Ice got approval for investments in developing the national 5G Network of Norway. This involves 3,200 base stations to be upgraded and around 3,900 new base stations to be rolled out. On the 5G development, Eivind Helgaker, CEO of Ice, said 5G and a sharp increase in capacity in the network will benefit all customers on both mobile and mobile broadband.

In this context, Griptel, the leading Norwegian producer of mounting solutions for communication technologies, has entered into a contract with Norwegian 5G operator Ice to supply mounting solutions for critical technical equipment such as 4G and 5G antennas for cellular networks. The company will supply Ice for the next five years as Ice realises its ambition to build a world-class 5G network in Norway.

Major Contract for Griptel

Griptel provides specially designed mounting solutions to its customers, which include Telenor and Telia. With this agreement with Ice, Griptel becomes the main supplier to all three mobile network operators in Norway. In addition, the deal includes Griptel's solutions to mount solar panels on base stations to reduce energy use. Griptel estimates the contract to be worth approximately NOK 200 million, depending on the equipment Ice orders.

Nokia Nation Wide 5G Deal with Ice Norway

Nokia, in July 2022, announced that it had won a five-year deal with Norwegian mobile operator Ice to upgrade and expand its 5G radio network infrastructure nationwide. The move will support the holding group Lyse's strategy of offering customers best-in-class fixed and mobile services. Deployment is already underway and will run until 2026.

Eivind Helgaker, CEO of Ice, commented on the development: "High-quality and network reliability has been our top priority from day one. Vi deliberately chose Nokia, a European supplier for network and infrastructure.

We have now chosen Griptel, a Norwegian supplier, who have designed custom-made mounting solutions of premier quality. Our goal is to build the best and most reliable 5G network in Norway."

Pal Bjordal, CEO of Griptel, added: "We are proud to have won this contract with Ice. Ice's 5G development plans are ambitious, and we will provide the best mounting solutions available in today's market. Griptel looks forward to supporting Ice's plan to deliver 5G services to their Norwegian customers."

Given the demand for reliable and secure mounting solutions in the telecom industry, Griptel claims it is now trying to grow outside of Norway.