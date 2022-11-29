Nokia Takes Another Step in the World of 6G and 5G with New R&D Center in Portugal

On Monday, Nokia, a Finnish telecom gear manufacturer and technology vendor, announced that it had opened a new Research & Development (R&D) center which is focused on 5G and future 6G mobile network technology. The new R&D center is placed at Nokia's Portuguese campus in Amadora. Through this new R&D center, Nokia aims to create employment across several different disciplines and advance research in technologies that are important components for the existing 5G networks and future 6G networks.

Nokia will invest in creating several highly skilled jobs which will focus on the advanced development of software to support future mobile networks. Professionals from across the world working in different disciplines, including technical leads, software engineers, product owners and more will come together to help Nokia take the leap towards 6G.

Read More - Nokia, Orange France Get 20 Throughput Speed in World's First CA Link Trial

Nokia said that it chose Portugal as the place for opening this new 5G and 6G R&D center because its location is perfect, its talent pool is really good, it is a stable country, and has a highly vibrant technology ecosystem. Nokia has close to 2800 employees in the country right now.

Tommi Uitto, President of Nokia Mobile Networks, said: "The new research and development center in Portugal demonstrates Nokia’s continued investment in the future of wireless communications."

Sérgio Catalão, Country Manager, of Nokia Portugal, said: "This project reinforces our commitment to supporting Portugal’s digital transformation with our market-leading technology by working in close cooperation with academia, as well as bolstering our team with the best talent."