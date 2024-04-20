Telenor’s Self-Driving Vehicle Project Using AI, 5G Hits Stockholm Streets



Telenor Sweden has announced that automated vehicle testing is underway in urban environments on the streets of Central Stockholm, as part of its joint research collaboration with KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Swedish traffic sensor producer Xense Vision. Telenor said the researchers are developing and testing IoT (Internet of Things) using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Telenor's 5G connectivity.

Automotive Assistance Systems

Commenting on the testing, Telenor Sweden stated that through these tests, they aim to improve safety and streamline traffic by creating 'smart systems' capable of making better and more informed decisions than humans can. This test represents a significant step forward in how goods and services are produced and how societal challenges are addressed.

5G-Based Services

Telenor highlighted that modern cars are equipped with various safety systems such as blind spot warnings, emergency braking assistance, and adaptive cruise control, and this project with KTH and Xense Vision represents the next generation of assistant systems with a higher degree of automation. These systems will be developed and eventually launched as 5G-based services.

Integration of Sensor Data for Enhanced Safety

According to Telenor Sweden, the self-driving car being tested incorporates information from sensors such as cameras and traffic lights, in addition to existing safety systems. This enables the car to provide speed recommendations to the driver, allowing them to avoid stopping at every traffic light and facilitating smoother traffic flow. Telenor explained that this could result in fewer traffic jams and reduced CO2 emissions.

5G Connectivity for Smart Transportation

Telenor emphasised that for creating solutions for heavily trafficked environments, a 5G network is required to leverage Network Slicing along with Telco Edge Cloud to bring the proximity of AI for quick decisions.

A professor at KTH commented, "It is new and unique to have an open research testbed to investigate autonomous vehicles together with smart infrastructure. While 5G doesn't solve everything, it provides very favourable conditions for continued development."