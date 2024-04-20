Telenor’s Self-Driving Vehicle Project Using AI, 5G Hits Stockholm Streets

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Telenor Sweden, KTH, and Xense Vision join forces to conduct automated vehicle testing in Central Stockholm, leveraging IoT, AI, and 5G technologies.

Highlights

  • Development of smart systems utilising IoT, AI, and 5G connectivity.
  • Next-generation automotive assistance systems with heightened automation.
  • Emphasis on the role of 5G in enabling swift decision-making for urban mobility solutions.

Follow Us

Telenor's Self-Driving Vehicle Project Using AI, 5G Hits Stockholm Streets
Telenor Sweden has announced that automated vehicle testing is underway in urban environments on the streets of Central Stockholm, as part of its joint research collaboration with KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Swedish traffic sensor producer Xense Vision. Telenor said the researchers are developing and testing IoT (Internet of Things) using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Telenor's 5G connectivity.

Also Read: Verizon to Build Private 5G Network Environment at Audi’s Neustadt Test Track




Automotive Assistance Systems

Commenting on the testing, Telenor Sweden stated that through these tests, they aim to improve safety and streamline traffic by creating 'smart systems' capable of making better and more informed decisions than humans can. This test represents a significant step forward in how goods and services are produced and how societal challenges are addressed.

5G-Based Services

Telenor highlighted that modern cars are equipped with various safety systems such as blind spot warnings, emergency braking assistance, and adaptive cruise control, and this project with KTH and Xense Vision represents the next generation of assistant systems with a higher degree of automation. These systems will be developed and eventually launched as 5G-based services.

Integration of Sensor Data for Enhanced Safety

According to Telenor Sweden, the self-driving car being tested incorporates information from sensors such as cameras and traffic lights, in addition to existing safety systems. This enables the car to provide speed recommendations to the driver, allowing them to avoid stopping at every traffic light and facilitating smoother traffic flow. Telenor explained that this could result in fewer traffic jams and reduced CO2 emissions.

Also Read: Telia is Creating 150 Kilometres of 5G Transport Corridors in Sweden

5G Connectivity for Smart Transportation

Telenor emphasised that for creating solutions for heavily trafficked environments, a 5G network is required to leverage Network Slicing along with Telco Edge Cloud to bring the proximity of AI for quick decisions.

A professor at KTH commented, "It is new and unique to have an open research testbed to investigate autonomous vehicles together with smart infrastructure. While 5G doesn't solve everything, it provides very favourable conditions for continued development."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yes, But some investment is better than none. Also as said by CEO, these funds and 18k crore FPO money…

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Faraz :

IMO, Airtel only needs to buy sub GHz ( like B8/B5 ) to have atleast 10 MHz in that. &…

Airtel Hits 3 Million 5G Users Milestone in Mumbai

Faraz :

Yes I like your detailed reply. I have noticed same in Kolkata circle. Under many metro train station, Jio 4G…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Faraz :

It's good that Airtel is sharing number of 5G customer circle by circle to attract new customer from that circle…

Bharti Airtel Surpasses 7.9 Million 5G Users Milestone in Andhra…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Thank you Rupesh for good realistic long writing on Vi and BSNL.??

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments