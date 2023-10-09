Telia is Creating 150 Kilometres of 5G Transport Corridors in Sweden

The corridors will integrate controlled test areas with public roads, allowing for full-scale tests of self-driving vehicles between different logistics hubs.

Highlights

  • Telia's 5G corridors drive innovation in the automotive sector.
  • Testing begins in Q2 2024, with corridors spanning strategic routes.
  • Collaboration with the NorthStar program propels real-world trials.

Telia is creating 150 kilometres of 5G transport corridors in Sweden to accelerate 5G innovation in the industry, especially in the automotive sector. Last week, Telia announced that the corridors will integrate controlled test areas with public roads, enabling full-scale tests of self-driving vehicles between various logistics hubs.

Project Background

The project is being developed within the framework of the NorthStar program and with EU funding. The goal is to establish 5G transport corridors in multiple places in Sweden for testing and developing systems for connected and autonomous vehicles, such as self-driving electric trucks.

Key Corridor Locations

The 5G transport corridors will be built along selected routes located in important industrial and technology clusters around Sweden. In Stockholm, corridors are being built on the E4 between Sodertalje - Nykoping and Solna - Rosersberg and the E18 between Danderyd - Kapellskar.

In the Gothenburg region, corridors are being built along National Highway 40 on sections between Boras and Gothenburg, more specifically Rada – Hindas and Hindas – Viared, in close proximity to AstaZero, a full-scale test environment for an automated transport system.

Full-Scale Testing Timeline

Full-scale tests of self-driving vehicles on the 5G transport corridors are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Telia said its 5G transport corridors represent a unique technical capability that will be crucial for introducing smarter and more sustainable transport solutions safely and securely into society.

These corridors will enable automated vehicles to travel from one logistics hub to another, a scenario that can already be tested at AstaZero outside Gothenburg.

NorthStar Program Collaboration

The NorthStar program, launched by Telia and Ericsson in February 2023, provides Gothenburg with a unique opportunity to attract actors who want to scale up their trials on a larger scale in a real environment.

