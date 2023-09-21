

Telia Sweden has announced securing crucial spectrum in the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) auction. The auction, which commenced on September 19 and concluded today, saw Telia Sweden securing spectrum allocations in three bands: 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz. Telia has noted that the licenses for the acquired spectrum have durations of 23 and 25 years, respectively, and they are expected to play a key role in advancing Sweden's digitisation efforts.

Spectrum Acquired

Telia Sweden secured 2x15 MHz in the 900 MHz band, 2x20 MHz in the 2.1 GHz band, and 2x30 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band. Telia stated that, to date, the 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz bands have been utilised for 2G, 3G, and 4G networks in Sweden, handling a large portion of the mobile network traffic.

Spectrum to be Used for 4G, 5G

However, according to Telia Sweden, the spectrum it has now secured will be used to enhance the coverage and capacity of its 4G and 5G networks, including in rural areas with insufficient coverage and along high-traffic railway lines connecting Gavle, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmo. Telia Sweden said this aligns with its commitment to expanding its digital footprint.

Telia Sweden said: "We are very satisfied with the outcome of the auction. Already today, more than 75 percent of Sweden's population has access to our 5G network. The outcome of the auction means that we significantly strengthen our spectrum position and expand our network leadership in the Swedish market through better coverage, higher capacity and, ultimately, better digital experiences in Telia's network."

License Validity and Payment Terms

The license durations vary, with the 900 MHz band licenses valid from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2048, while the 2.1 GHz and 2.6 GHz band licenses are valid from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2050.

According to the official statement, Telia will make a payment of 50 percent of the total price, approximately SEK 780 million, for its new frequency blocks within 30 days. The remaining 50 percent will be paid by the end of 2025, in accordance with the payment terms.

Telia Sweden 5G

Telia first launched Sweden's first large public 5G network in Stockholm in 2020, and the latest spectrum acquisitions position the company for further innovation and expansion, promising a brighter digital future for Sweden.