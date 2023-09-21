Telia Sweden Secures Spectrum in 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz Bands for 4G, 5G Services

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Follow Us

telia sweden secures spectrum 900mhz 21ghz 26ghzbands
Telia Sweden has announced securing crucial spectrum in the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) auction. The auction, which commenced on September 19 and concluded today, saw Telia Sweden securing spectrum allocations in three bands: 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz. Telia has noted that the licenses for the acquired spectrum have durations of 23 and 25 years, respectively, and they are expected to play a key role in advancing Sweden's digitisation efforts.

Also Read: Telia Expands 5G Network, Covering 73 Percent of Sweden’s Population




Spectrum Acquired

Telia Sweden secured 2x15 MHz in the 900 MHz band, 2x20 MHz in the 2.1 GHz band, and 2x30 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band. Telia stated that, to date, the 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz bands have been utilised for 2G, 3G, and 4G networks in Sweden, handling a large portion of the mobile network traffic.

Spectrum to be Used for 4G, 5G

However, according to Telia Sweden, the spectrum it has now secured will be used to enhance the coverage and capacity of its 4G and 5G networks, including in rural areas with insufficient coverage and along high-traffic railway lines connecting Gavle, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmo. Telia Sweden said this aligns with its commitment to expanding its digital footprint.

Also Read: Telia Enters Final Binding Agreement to Sell Danish Operations to Norlys for DKK 6.25 Billion

Telia Sweden said: "We are very satisfied with the outcome of the auction. Already today, more than 75 percent of Sweden's population has access to our 5G network. The outcome of the auction means that we significantly strengthen our spectrum position and expand our network leadership in the Swedish market through better coverage, higher capacity and, ultimately, better digital experiences in Telia's network."

License Validity and Payment Terms

The license durations vary, with the 900 MHz band licenses valid from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2048, while the 2.1 GHz and 2.6 GHz band licenses are valid from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2050.

According to the official statement, Telia will make a payment of 50 percent of the total price, approximately SEK 780 million, for its new frequency blocks within 30 days. The remaining 50 percent will be paid by the end of 2025, in accordance with the payment terms.

Also Read: Ericsson and Proptivity Deploy World’s First Neutral Host-Led Indoor 5G Network in Stockholm

Telia Sweden 5G

Telia first launched Sweden's first large public 5G network in Stockholm in 2020, and the latest spectrum acquisitions position the company for further innovation and expansion, promising a brighter digital future for Sweden.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Also 61 rupees voucher not showing unlimited 5G anymore.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

Jio also now giving only one jiotune per month, was giving 3 jiotunes till last quarter and unlimited before. I…

Verizon Confirms that it is Not Looking to Buy Vodafone…

Faraz :

My plan also expired on 19th, have not received welcome offer on 395 yet. Raised a complaint, they registered it…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Rupesh :

I am facing a strange issue with Jio. After finishing my time with BSNL plan (4 days before plan ending),…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

ashokvarma :

30 mbps plan includes 14 OTT+Live tv worth Rs.200/-, So it is Rs.399/- per month

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments