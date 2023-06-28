Ericsson and Proptivity Deploy World’s First Neutral Host-Led Indoor 5G Network in Stockholm

Ericsson and Proptivity, a pioneer in indoor connectivity solutions, have announced the successful deployment of the world's first neutral host-led shared indoor 5G radio access network (RAN). The network, powered by Ericsson's Radio Dot System, has been installed in a flagship shopping mall and office complex in central Stockholm, revolutionizing indoor connectivity for visitors and employees.

Also Read: Elisa and Ericsson Launch In-Service Software Upgrade Capability on Live 5G SA Network

Seamless Connectivity in Busy Spaces

According to the statement, the indoor 5G network ensures that individuals throughout the building can enjoy download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, even during peak hours. This addresses the connectivity challenges typically faced in bustling public spaces such as shopping malls, where maintaining consistent quality of service for all end-users, regardless of their communications service provider, is crucial.

The joint statement said, "Ericsson and Proptivity have collaborated to create a neutral host-led indoor 5G network, offering multi-operator, multi-vendor mobile solutions that surpass the performance of traditional indoor networks while significantly reducing the cost per gigabyte."

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson Unveil Unique Solution for Customized Enterprise Network Slices

Cost-effective and Efficient Solution

The implementation of Ericsson's Radio Dot System, an easy-to-deploy indoor 5G small cell solution, has enabled a hassle-free installation process that minimizes disruption to building infrastructure and operations. The solution's components, including the Indoor Radio Unit 8848 and Radio Dot 4453, are compact and energy-efficient, reducing power consumption and equipment footprint by up to 70 percent and 80 percent, respectively, compared to legacy distributed antenna systems.

Extending Connectivity for Tenants

The neutral host-led indoor 5G network also benefits other tenants and companies based in the building, providing seamless and secure connectivity without the need for Wi-Fi logins. Office spaces are poised to support future workplace connectivity needs, including high-speed internet for 5G-enabled laptops.

Also Read: Ericsson Upgrades Its Private 5G Network Solution

3 Sweden connects to the shared indoor 5G network

Ericsson said Local Operator 3 Sweden is the first service provider to connect to the shared indoor 5G network, further expanding their network footprint and contributing to the digitalization efforts in Sweden.

The deployment of the world's first neutral host-led shared indoor 5G network in Stockholm marks a significant step forward in indoor connectivity solutions.