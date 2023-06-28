BSNL Offers Waiver on Installation Charges in All the Circles

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom operator in India, continues to enhance its broadband offering to attract new customers and promote wider internet access across the country. In a recent move, BSNL announced a waiver on installation charges for its copper and Bharat Fiber connections. Additionally, BSNL's affordable Fiber Entry plan to cater to the diverse needs of its customers is available to opt-for customers till July 30.

Also Read: BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT Plan Benefits Detailed

BSNL's Bharat Fiber Service

BSNL offers high-speed broadband services under Bharat Fiber, a Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service that uses optical fibre cables to provide high-speed internet connectivity. BSNL also bundles Unlimited Voice calling, including Local and National, along with its FTTH plans. This comprehensive offering aims to provide a seamless and value-packed broadband experience to users.

Addressing Challenges and Disconnection Rates

While BSNL faces market share challenges and disconnection rates in the FTTH segment, the company remains committed to attracting new subscribers. To reduce the digital divide and boost broadband penetration across the nation, BSNL frequently introduces waivers and discounted plans for a limited period.

Also Read: BSNL Faces High Rate of FTTH Disconnections and Market Share Challenges: Report

Waiver on Installation Charges

BSNL has announced a waiver on installation charges for its Landline and Broadband connections. Customers across all account types (except Government Account Type) can avail this offer in all circles until March 31, 2024. The installation charges for copper connections have been waived off up to Rs 250, while for Bharat Fibre connections, the waiver extends up to Rs 500. This initiative aims to make BSNL's services more affordable and accessible to customers, encouraging them to join the BSNL network without the burden of additional installation costs.

Also Read: BSNL Fibre Exclusive Broadband Plan for Rural Areas Detailed

BSNL Fibre Entry Plan

BSNL has an attractive Fiber Entry plan, available in 1-month, 6-month, 12-month, and 24-month tenure options. The plan is available at Rs 329 per month until July 30, 2023. It offers speeds of 20 Mbps up to 1000GB, with speeds reduced to 4 Mbps beyond the data limit. This plan comes with unlimited data download and local + STD unlimited calls to any network.

Also Read: BSNL Launches New Cinemaplus OTT Entertainment Packs

However, opting for the shorter tenure plan is suggested initially to evaluate the services before committing to long-term plans. Interested users can take advantage of the BSNL Fiber Entry plan until the end of July. However, BSNL often extends plan availability to ensure a wider range of customers can benefit from its offerings.