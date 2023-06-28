Extraction 2 Fans, Explore These Top English Action Thrillers on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth, the actor known for his role as Thor, once again captivated fans of action thriller films with the English movie Extraction 2, which recently received global distribution on Netflix.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, this action thriller is based on Ande Parks' graphic novel "Ciudad." The English movie received overwhelmingly positive reviews upon its debut and is currently popular on Netflix worldwide. As Netflix is home to a number of critically acclaimed action thrillers that are sure to please you, just like the one starring Hemsworth.

Here are some of the top English action thriller films on Netflix, similar to Extraction 2:

American Made

Based on a true event, this movie follows the recruitment of CIA pilot Barry Seal (Tom Cruise) for clandestine operations, which leads him into drug trafficking and money laundering for the Medellín Cartel. Directed by Doug Liman, this frantic crime movie combines compelling performances by Cruise with exhilarating action.

IMDb rating: 7.1

Hell or High Water

To preserve their family's ranch, two brothers, Toby Howard (Chris Pine) and Tanner Howard (Ben Foster), resort to bank heists while being pursued by Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges). Directed by David Mackenzie, this contemporary western offers a compelling narrative, standout performances, and a provocative examination of economic strife.

IMDb rating: 7.6

Drive

When a robbery goes wrong, a mysterious Hollywood stunt driver (Ryan Gosling) finds himself embroiled in a dangerous game in a world of high-speed chases and violent heists. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, this elegant and dramatic thriller showcases Ryan Gosling's mesmerizing performance as he navigates a perilous underworld.

IMDb rating: 7.8

Edge of Tomorrow

Tom Cruise portrays a reluctant soldier in a war against alien invaders who becomes trapped in a time loop, reliving the same deadly combat repeatedly. With the help of a skilled fighter (Emily Blunt), he must master his skills and rewrite his fate to save humanity. Directed by Doug Liman, this sci-fi thriller offers thrilling action and unexpected twists.

IMDb rating: 7.9

Enjoy watching these exciting action thriller films on Netflix!