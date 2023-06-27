Web Series Set to Premiere on OTT Platforms in the Final Week of June

There are many reasons to be thrilled about the release of a lengthy list of web series this week on various OTT platforms. These web series range from thrilling K-dramas to acclaimed fantasy thrillers and criminal dramas, and they are undoubtedly coming to win your hearts. Prepare for a binge and, if you haven't already, pay off your subscriptions since you wouldn't want to miss these.

Here is a list of seven web series that will be available to stream on OTT platforms in the last week of June.

Delete

Delete is a Thai suspense thriller directed by Parkpoom Wongpoom, starring Natara Nopparatayapon, Nat Kitcharit, Sarika Sartsilpsupa, and others. The story revolves around a couple who are having an adulterous relationship. They make arrangements for a new existence after learning that a phone has the enigmatic power to make people vanish.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 28, 2023

The Witcher S3 V1

The popular fantasy drama returns for another season of monster hunts and Geralt of Rivia's escapades. The Witcher is a video game adaptation created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, with Henry Cavill as the main character and Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, and others in the supporting cast.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 29, 2023

See You In My 19th Life

Ban Ji-eum, a young woman who has had numerous reincarnations, remembers every one of them. She decides to reconnect with the people from her former life in her nineteenth incarnation after a horrible catastrophe terminates her eighteenth life. The future Korean love fantasy drama, See You in My 19th Life, will star Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. It is based on Lee Hey's webtoon of the same name.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 29, 2023

Doom At Your Service

Tak Dong-kyung, a regular web novel editor, is confronted with a sequence of life-altering events, including a fatal illness, betrayal by her partner, employment difficulties, and an encounter with a supernatural person. She makes a perilous 100-day pact with Myul Mang after making a drunken wish for the end of the world, risking everything she knows. This Korean fantasy drama, which was directed by Kwon Young-il, stars Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in the key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 30, 2023

Jack Ryan S4

The fourth and final season of the well-known American political action thriller, produced by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, is now in production. Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and others, is based on characters from Tom Clancy's fictional Ryanverse. In the previous season, Jack looked into a scheme to recreate the Soviet Union and detonated an untraceable tactical nuclear weapon.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 30, 2023

The Night Manager S2

The Night Manager is a crime suspense thriller produced by Sandeep Modi, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. It is based on John le Carre's book, The Night Manager. Netizens responded favorably to the first season, and a second season is currently in the works.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 30, 2023

Celebrity

Celebrity is an upcoming Korean thriller directed by Kim Cheol-kyu, featuring Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah, and other notable actors in pivotal roles. The show focuses on the lives of social media celebrities who are followed, steering clear of their fictional desires and the enigmas surrounding them.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 30, 2023