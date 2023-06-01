Amazon Prime Video Brings Animax + Gem, Japanese Entertainment to India

KC Global Media and Amazon Prime Video have joined forces to bring the Japanese entertainment pack, Animax + GEM, to Prime Video Channels in India. This collaboration offers Prime members access to a curated selection of popular Japanese anime, drama, and variety programs with English subtitles from KC Global Media's renowned linear channels, Animax and GEM.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Inks Deal With Paramount to Grow Its Indian Content Offering

Animax + GEM Add-on for Prime Members

Prime members can now enjoy the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment pack by subscribing to Animax + GEM for an add-on fee of Rs 299 per year. With Prime Video Channels, Amazon's video entertainment marketplace, viewers can conveniently access a diverse range of premium content from multiple streaming services all in one place - the Prime Video website and app.

Also Read: Netflix to Invest USD 2.5 Billion in South Korean Content Over Next Four Years

Animax

Animax, known for housing some of the biggest anime titles, provides a wide variety of genres, including action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, comedy, and slice-of-life. This is a treat for anime enthusiasts in India as they can now indulge in award-winning anime action fiction series and explore their favourite genres.

Also Read: BSNL Launches New Cinemaplus OTT Entertainment Packs

GEM

Making its debut in India, GEM, Asia's leading Japanese entertainment brand, presents a captivating lineup of hit Japanese dramas and variety shows featuring Japan's top celebrities and hosts. Indian fans can now immerse themselves in popular hit drama series and enjoy the captivating storytelling and unique cultural elements of Japanese entertainment.

According to the statement, both Animax and GEM content will be streamed in their original Japanese audio, accompanied by English subtitles, ensuring an authentic and immersive viewing experience for the audience.

Also Read: T-Series Will Produce Web Shows for OTT Apps: Report

The launch of the Animax + GEM channel pack on Amazon Prime Video offers viewers a vast selection of Japanese shows that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. Whether it's fresh content, popular hits, or on-demand titles from Japan, this channel pack caters to the diverse preferences of viewers.

Prime Video Channels

Prime Video Channels further enhance the entertainment experience for Prime members by providing access to thousands of additional titles across 18 OTT services. Alongside Animax + GEM, subscribers can explore offerings from Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, and other leading streaming platforms, all available through Prime Video Channels.

Also Read: Airtel Enhances Entertainment Portfolio With FanCode Content on Airtel Xstream

The collaboration between KC Global Media and Prime Video marks a significant milestone in bringing Japanese entertainment to Indian audiences.