Amazon Prime Video Inks Deal With Paramount to Grow Its Indian Content Offering

Amazon Prime Video is expanding its collection of Indian content by partnering with Paramount Global Content Distribution. The deal includes four main centrepieces: Star Trek: Discovery, The Stand, Mayor of Kingstown, and the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, all of which are exclusive Paramount TV series.

The new content will be included in the normal subscription without any additional charge. Star Trek: Discovery was previously available on Netflix India but was removed before season 4 premiered. All four seasons of the interstellar odyssey series will now be available on Prime Video, with season 5 set to release in India next year.

Popular TV series

The release of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 was postponed to early 2024 despite wrapping up filming in November 2022, as Paramount wants to end the show "in style." Last year, a first-look trailer for the film revealed that the team is searching for an "old power" whose presence has been kept secret for millennia.

Director of Content Licensing for Amazon Video India, said in a prepared statement that a selected selection of Paramount Worldwide material is now available for streaming to Prime subscribers in India at no additional cost. The lineup features a diverse range of genres, from drama and sci-fi to fantasy and adventure, all with top-notch casts.

Access new content without any additional charges

Mayor of Kingstown follows the influential McLusky family, who have been mediating between police and street gangs for decades in this Taylor Sheridan creation. Only season 1 of the series is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

1883, as a prelude to Yellowstone, tells the story of the Dutton family's journey through the Great Plains to the west in search of a better life.

The Stand, based on Stephen King's 1978 novel, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the destiny of everyone depends on a 108-year-old woman named Mother Abagail. The series stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgrd.

Other well-known programmes included in the agreement are Californication, Dexter (starring Michael C. Hall), The Good Wife (starring Julianna Margulies), NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games, and Parot.

Partnership with Indian Government

Amazon has recently partnered with the Indian government to stream content from state-run studios and offer internships to students from government film colleges, recognizing India as a crucial market for the American e-commerce behemoth. A "special feature" will be added to Amazon India to promote any books and journals recommended by the government.