OpenSignal: Jio Users Experience the Fastest Download Speeds

Jio users experience the fastest download speeds in India, says OpenSignal report with data collected from December 01, 2022, till February 28, 2023. Jio tops both the download speed experience and 5G download speed awards with 22.5 Mbps and 315.3 Mbps, respectively. According to the report, the average overall download speeds of Jio users are 4.5 Mbps faster than those of Airtel, which is 24.7% faster.

Jio has the most consistent Experience

Jio has been awarded the Excellent Consistent Quality award with a score of 63% and has also won the Core Consistent Quality award with a score of 84.3%.

Jio wins in Coverage Aspect

According to the report, Jio leads all four coverage awards. Jio has won both the Availability and the 5G Availability awards, as users on Jio have the most time connected to mobile broadband services. Additionally, Jio has secured the top spots in the 4G Coverage Experience and 5G Reach categories, with the highest scores of 9.5 and 4.2 points, respectively, on a scale of 0-10.

Airtel Users Enjoy Top Video Experience, Games and Voice Experience

Airtel users experienced the best quality of Experience while streaming videos, playing multiplayer mobile games and using OTT voice services with 5G in India. According to the report, Airtel's 5G Video Experience rated very good for overall video experience.

According to the OpenSignal report, BSNL has not won in any metric, while Vodafone Idea is a joint winner in Games Experience and Upload Speed Experience. To come up with this report, OpenSignal says it has assessed the overall mobile network experience of Airtel, BSNL, Jio and VI for a period of 90 days.