Airtel Enhances Entertainment Portfolio With FanCode Content on Airtel Xstream

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel has partnered with FanCode to offer its subscribers access to premium sports content. With this collaboration, Airtel Xstream now provides content from 19 OTT platforms, making it the largest offering in the mobile and large screen formats. The addition of FanCode enhances Airtel's content portfolio and expands its reach, offering sports fans access to a wide range of live sporting events.

Highlights

  • Airtel announces partnership with FanCode, offering their content to subscribers.
  • FanCode is a leading digital sports destination with rights to various sports leagues and associations.
  • Airtel Xstream now provides content from 19 OTT platforms, the largest offering across mobile and large screens.

Follow Us

Airtel Xstream Platform Expands Content Portfolio With FanCode

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, has announced its latest content offering for subscribers by partnering with FanCode to provide exclusive content on its Airtel Xstream platform. With this collaboration, Airtel Xstream now boasts the largest collection of over 19 over-the-top (OTT) platforms available to consumers across mobile and large-screen formats.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream Premium App Completes One Year Journey as It Redefined OTT Bundling

FanCode's premier digital sports content

FanCode, India's premier digital sports destination, has established partnerships with domestic and international sports leagues and associations across multiple disciplines. As a result, Airtel Xstream users will gain access to a wide range of sporting events from around the world, including the Carabao Cup, Copa Del Ray, EFL Championships, Women's Super League in Football, FIH Pro Hockey League, Rugby 7's, Yuva Kabaddi League, and the Tamil Nadu Premier League and Legends League in Cricket.

Airtel Xstream Offering

Airtel's premium offering will help FanCode further increase its reach and give sports fans access to thousands of hours of live sports that they love. The addition of FanCode significantly augments the portfolio of Airtel Xstream OTT app content offerings.

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer SonyLiv Subscription Benefit

Airtel aims for 20 million paid subscriptions

Aitel says, In addition to the collaboration with FanCode, Airtel is actively working towards achieving 20 million paid subscriptions for Airtel Xstream.

According to the statement, The company aims to onboard marquee content partners from across different regions to enhance its roster of OTT content providers. As part of this strategy, Airtel has recently onboarded Social Swag, an influencer commerce platform backed by well-known celebrities.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Xstream App Benefit Detailed

As competition in the OTT space intensifies, Airtel says it is strategically positioning itself as a comprehensive content provider, catering to the varied interests of its customer base.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments