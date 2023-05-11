Airtel Enhances Entertainment Portfolio With FanCode Content on Airtel Xstream

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, has announced its latest content offering for subscribers by partnering with FanCode to provide exclusive content on its Airtel Xstream platform. With this collaboration, Airtel Xstream now boasts the largest collection of over 19 over-the-top (OTT) platforms available to consumers across mobile and large-screen formats.

FanCode's premier digital sports content

FanCode, India's premier digital sports destination, has established partnerships with domestic and international sports leagues and associations across multiple disciplines. As a result, Airtel Xstream users will gain access to a wide range of sporting events from around the world, including the Carabao Cup, Copa Del Ray, EFL Championships, Women's Super League in Football, FIH Pro Hockey League, Rugby 7's, Yuva Kabaddi League, and the Tamil Nadu Premier League and Legends League in Cricket.

Airtel Xstream Offering

Airtel's premium offering will help FanCode further increase its reach and give sports fans access to thousands of hours of live sports that they love. The addition of FanCode significantly augments the portfolio of Airtel Xstream OTT app content offerings.

Airtel aims for 20 million paid subscriptions

Aitel says, In addition to the collaboration with FanCode, Airtel is actively working towards achieving 20 million paid subscriptions for Airtel Xstream.

According to the statement, The company aims to onboard marquee content partners from across different regions to enhance its roster of OTT content providers. As part of this strategy, Airtel has recently onboarded Social Swag, an influencer commerce platform backed by well-known celebrities.

As competition in the OTT space intensifies, Airtel says it is strategically positioning itself as a comprehensive content provider, catering to the varied interests of its customer base.