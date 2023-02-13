Airtel Xstream Premium App Completes One Year Journey as It Redefined OTT Bundling

Airtel Xstream is a streaming service offered by Airtel, one of India's leading telcos. Airtel Xstream Premium is a paid version of the service that provides users access to a wide range of content, including live TV channels, movies, TV shows, and original web series. Launched in February 2022, Airtel Xstream Premium, in an industry first, aggregates content from over 15 leading Video Apps with a single login, search and subscription. Earlier known as the Airtel TV app, Airtel Xstream is a video platform available on Android, iOS and desktop versions. Users can watch around 10,000+ movies, TV Shows, Live TV, and more using the service. Bharti Airtel users with an Airtel connection of Postpaid, Broadband, DTH or Prepaid has access to Airtel Xstream offering. Let's now check the detailed benefits of Airtel Xstream Premium subscription in this story.

Also Read: Airtel Offers Bulk Data on This Entry Level Prepaid Plan

Airtel Xstream Premium Pack

Airtel Xstream Premium is a subscription which gives users access to a bundle of OTT channels and content. Any Airtel user who subscribes to Airtel Xstream Premium Plan can access the content of all the available bundled OTT channels. Airtel Xstream Premium is available in two price segments - A monthly subscription costs Rs 149, and a full year of subscription costs Rs 1,499. Upon subscription, customers can access the content on two concurrent screens.

Airtel Xstream Premium OTT list

Access live sports and all OTTs on the Airtel Xstream app with a single subscription. Airtel Xstream Premium Subscription gives access to content from ErosNow, SonyLiv, HoiChoi, SheemarooMe, LionsgatePlay, Ultra Epicon, manoramaMAX, Divo, Dollywood, Namaflix, Klikk, Docubay, HungamaPlay, ShortsTV, SocialSwag, Raj Digital TV and Chaupal.

Airtel Xstream Premium Platforms

Airtel Xstream Premium subscription can be consumed by users on multiple platforms, which include Airtel DTH Box (Airtel Xstream Box), Android TV, Fire TV etc., with Airtel Xstream app/website, Desktop using the airtelxstream web platform, and Mobile App on Android and iOS. Please be noted that SonyLiv will not be available for consumption on Mi TV and Chromecast, and only single-device streaming is supported.

Where to Purchase Airtel Xstream Premium Subscription

Airtel Xstream Premium Subscription can be purchased via the official website, Airtel Xstream mobile app or Shop Section on the Airtel Thanks app. You can also use the DTH box to purchase the subscription.

Airtel Xstream Premium Offering on Select Airtel Offerings

If you are an Airtel customer, Airtel offers Xstream premium benefits on some of its plans and services. For example, we have covered a story on all the prepaid plans that offer Airtel Xstrem benefits in the story for your reference here.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Xstream App Benefit Detailed

Conclusion

Airtel targets to attract subscribers with its disruptive offering and is working with various OTT players to establish Airtel Xstream Premium as the leading destination for digital entertainment in India. As of today, Airtel 5G Plus services are live in 91 cities with the latest launch of 5 cities in Haryana.