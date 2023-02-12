Airtel Offers Bulk Data on This Entry Level Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its customers different recharge plans to choose from. Airtel provides various recharge options, including unlimited plans, data packs, top-ups, and more, catering to customers of different price segments. As Prepaid plans are highly popular in India, Bharti Airtel offers these plans with maximum benefits such as unlimited voice calling, texting, access to OTT services, complimentary Wynk music, and other perks at affordable rates. However, not every user consumes data daily, and if you are a user who is looking for monthly bulk data offerings on prepaid, then Airtel has an entry-level Bulk data plan for you. Let's check out the plan benefits and the pricing in this story.

Bharti Airtel Bulk Data Prepaid Plans

Bulk data was a benefit only postpaid users enjoyed till sometime back, but not anymore. Considering the large prepaid subscriber base, Airtel offers bulk data on its prepaid recharge plans. Currently, there are a few options to enjoy Bulk data on Airtel. Let's check the entry-level plan, i.e. Rs 296 of Airtel.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans for Unlimited Voice Only Usage

Bharti Airtel Rs 296 Bulk Data Plan

Airtel's Rs 296 prepaid plan provides Unlimited Voice benefits, including Local, STD and Roaming, with 25 GB of Bulk Data and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 30 days. Other benefits of this plan include Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free. This entry-level plan offers the benefit of Bulk data on prepaid, which means you can consume the data at any time during the validity period of 30 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 265 Daily Data Plan

For users looking for Daily data benefits, the Airtel Rs 296 plan has an alternative as well at a lesser price. Bharti Airtel Rs 265 prepaid plan offers users 1 GB of daily data, Unlimited Voice benefits, including Local, STD and Roaming and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 Days. Other benefits of this plan include free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free. Post-daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps, which is a truly unlimited plan. The overall data benefit of this plan comes to 28 GB. The Airtel 265 Plan also comes with App exclusive 2GB Extra benefit taking the total data benefit of the plan to 30 GB.

Airtel recently changed the validity of its Rs 359 Plan. The validity is now one month instead of the earlier 28 days.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel to Be Ready With 5G FWA in Next 6 Months

Airtel Advantage

Airtel users can use the bulk data or daily data plan on Airtel 5G Plus. Currently, Airtel 5G plus is live in 91 cities. Bharti Airtel also recently said the company would be ready with its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service in the next six months.