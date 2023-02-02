Airtel has Increased Validity of Rs 359 Plan for Users

Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator, has increased the validity of its Rs 359 plan for users. This happened a few days back, and the development went slightly under-noticed because everyone was focused on the fact that Airtel was increasing base tariffs for the customers. Airtel's Rs 359 plan comes with a longer validity now. Note that Airtel has not reduced the other benefits. So basically, this plan now packs more value for the customers. The Rs 359 plan is a short-term validity option that packs 60GB (approx) of data and additional benefits. Let's take a look at all of them below.

Airtel Rs 359 Plan New vs Old Benefits

Bharti Airtel has not changed the benefits of the Rs 359 plan at all, except for its validity. The validity is now 1 month instead of the earlier 28 days. The other benefits of this plan are 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling. 2GB of daily data for 30 days equals to 60GB of total data. In case it is a month of 31 days, then the total data offered by this plan is 62GB. The additional benefits bundled with the Rs 359 plan are Xstream App, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music. Post the consumption of daily data; the internet speed would drop to 64 Kbps.

The Rs 359 plan is a good option but an expensive one for users who want a ton of data. But the special thing about this plan is its validity. There are many customers in the market who would love to be subscribed to a plan that comes with 1 month of validity. This is what the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had also ordered for the telcos. TRAI had asked the telcos to introduce plans with 30 days and one-month validities.

The Rs 359 plan, however, has alternatives as well. If you are an Airtel customer, you can also look at the Rs 549 plan, which again comes with 2GB of daily data, but for 60 days. So this is like subscribing to the Rs 359 plan twice in a row but at a huge discount. Getting the Rs 359 plan two times would cost you Rs 718. However, directly going for the 60 days plan with 2GB of daily data and all the other same benefits, you will only have to spend Rs 549. This means you will be able to save Rs 169.