Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans for Unlimited Voice Only Usage

Bharti Airtel offers its customers a wide range of recharge plans and packs. Bharti Airtel has Truly Unlimited Plans, Data, Top-ups, and other plans for the benefit of users in different price segments. Since prepaid plans are one of the highest-selling plans in India, these plans offer maximum perks, such as unlimited calling and texting, OTT benefits, free Wynk music, and other benefits at reasonable rates. But not every user looks forward to most of the benefits or necessarily looks for much of the data or other benefits bundled with the plan. Nevertheless, we have specific plans close to the voice-only offerings with light touch data benefits. Let's now look at Airtel's unlimited voice-only prepaid offerings as listed below.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Data Only Packs Available in Feb 2023

Bharti Airtel Unlimited Voice Only Prepaid Plans

Airtel Rs 155 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 155 prepaid plan provides Unlimited Voice benefits with 1 GB of Data and 300 SMS with a validity of 24 days. Other benefits of this plan include free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free. This basic plan offers Unlimited Voice with the least possible data bundled, which can be used for IM or email usage and not for Always On data usage.

Airtel Rs 179 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs 179 Prepaid plan offers Unlimited Voice benefits with 2 GB of Data and 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days. This plan also provides Wynk Music Free and Free hellotunes benefits.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel to Be Ready With 5G FWA in Next 6 Months

Airtel Rs 455 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs 455 Prepaid plan offers Unlimited Voice benefits with 6 GB of Data and 900 SMS with a validity of 84 days. Other benefits of this plan include Apollo 24 by 7 benefits, Cashback on Fastag, Wynk Music Free and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel Rs 1799 Prepaid Plan

This plan is the perfect and only option for those looking for yearly unlimited voice benefits. Airtel Rs 1799 plan offers Unlimited Voice benefits with 24 GB of Data and 3600 SMS with a validity of 365 days. Other benefits of this plan include Apollo 24 by 7 benefits, Cashback on Fastag, Wynk Music Free and Free Hellotunes.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 5 New Cities of Haryana

Conclusion

If you are looking for Unlimited Voice plans from Airtel, these are the best recharge plans available. As bundled plans are offered these days, the amount of data these unlimited voice plans come bundled with can be just used for certain crucial activations, emails, updates or instant messaging. Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in five cities in Haryana, taking the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities to 91. The data bundled with these plans can also be used on Airtel 5G Plus.