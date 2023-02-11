GreenSAT to Improve the Connectivity of Greenland: Tusass

It's a proud moment for Greenland as GreenSAT, the satellite named after Greenland, is sent into space. For Greenland, this doesn't happen every day, but Tusass is proud to have invested in a part of the new satellite. The satellite launch occurred on February 5 from Florida. SpaceX deployed the rocket, and the GreenSAT is produced by the Spanish satellite supplier Hispasat. Tusass on this ocassion said, "From Spain to the USA and up into space for the benefit of Greenland."

GreenSAT named after Greenland

Tusass announced the third stage of the satellite plans for Greenland in 2021. The Greenlandic telecom player, Tusass, has ensured that the satellite is named after Greenland - GreenSAT.

More Stable Internet Connectivity

Tusass says that GreenSAT helps bring more stable internet to the satellite cities in Greenland, which are located primarily in North and East Greenland. Customers will also benefit from the flat rate internet products in Qaanaaq, says the telco.

Kristian Reinert Davidsen, Tusass CEO, was present in Florida, where the GreenSAT satellite launched.

Tusass CEO says: "It has been a long-lasting project for Tusass to expand and improve the quality of satellite connections in Greenland. It is a great, costly, challenge to supply isolated settlements. We want to do our best for the areas in Greenland that are covered by satellite connections instead of radio chain or submarine cable connections so that they can have more stable connections than they have now, even if satellite connections are more sensitive to wind and weather."

Ulrik Blidorf, Chairman of the board of Tusass, followed the live stream and said: "I am very proud and pleased to be part of bringing progress in the satellite area for Greenland and that we are succeeding in carrying out the next step in the satellite program and the satellite strategy for the benefit of North and East Greenland in particular, but also sheep farmers and mines."

Establishment of Ground Stations

In accordance with the Tusass satellite strategy, ground stations were established in Tasiilaq in 2020 and in Ittoqqortoormiit in 2021. Furthermore, as part of the GreenSAT mission, another ground station was established in Qaanaaq.

New Products for Customers

This signifies that customers in Qaanaaq will have access to new products in late summer/autumn, similar to the customers in Tasiilaq and Ittoqqortoormiit after the establishment of their respective ground stations. Tusass says it will continue to follow developments in the satellite area closely.