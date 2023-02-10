iColo Announces MPM1 Data Centre in Mozambique

iColo, a Digital Realty company, Kenya's first carrier-neutral data centre provider, announced the opening of its first data center, MPM1, in Maputo, Mozambique. MPM1 is a centrally located facility to offer robust connectivity and Subsea Cable landing capability to enhance the internet experience in Mozambique.

The opening of this data center on the southeast coast of Africa increases the company's global network and satisfies the rising need for connection along the eastern coast of Africa driven by the growth of subsea cables.

In addition to its campuses in Mombasa and Nairobi, iColo is now expanding into the Pearl of the Indian Ocean. The 9500 sqm campus is located in Maputo on Avenida Lenine. The total Data Center floor space is 156 sqm.

In the first stage of development, MPM1 offers approximately 350 sqm of rentable space, which equates to about 80 racks with the potential for additional enhancements.

"We are committed to enhancing internet connectivity in Mozambique by establishing this new facility, especially with the advent of new high-capacity cable systems landing along the coast of Mozambique. We are very excited about the growth potential of this market," said Ranjith Cherickel, CEO at iColo.

At present, Mozambique is connected to two subsea cables with a third cable system, 2Africa, landing in Mozambique in February 2023.

The cable, which is now the largest undersea fiber-optic cable system, nearly circumnavigates Africa and connects to numerous interconnection sites in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Jose Almeida, general manager at iColo Mozambique, said, "This new data center is a significant milestone in the development of the internet in Mozambique, bringing high-quality, reliable colocation solutions with a longstanding record of operational excellence."

"This highly connected campus will provide a bedrock for strong data growth in the country and on the entire African continent."

iColo's Maputo site will serve as the local landing point for critical 2Africa cable system equipment.

Through Digital Realty's global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL, the enhanced connectivity is anticipated to create a more inclusive digital society, increasing digitisation, improve the online experience for local businesses and customers, and improve cloud and content accessibility.