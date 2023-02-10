LexisNexis Announces First Asia-Pacific Data Center in India

LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced the establishment of its first data center in India, aimed at enhancing data security through local storage. This marks the company's first step in extending its data center presence in the Asia Pacific region, and the center will exclusively cater to clients in India.

The announcement of a new data centre by LexisNexis comes at a time when India is seeing growth in digital adoption and is expected to be a USD 1 trillion digital economy by 2025. This new data centre will help support the growing demand for data and help companies doing business locally through access to LexisNexis Enterprise solutions. In addition, the data centre, locally established in India, will also help multinational companies with local regulatory requirements.

Stephen Topliss, Vice President of fraud and identity, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said, "India is an important market for us. We're pleased to offer our customers anti-fraud and identity verification solutions they need to meet their complex fraud prevention needs."

Platform Boasts Various Compliance Certifications

LexisNexis Risk Solutions utilizes a cloud-based platform to deliver robust data protection to its customers, conforming to specific data residency and compliance mandates. The platform holds a range of compliance certifications, including ISO 27001, CSA certification, and HIPAA.

"Companies are using the power of data to capture valuable insights, transform experiences, drive revenue growth and reduce risk. However, it also means businesses share a greater responsibility to protect customer data and ensure privacy with a reliable infrastructure in the digital ecosystem. Launching the data center has demonstrated our commitment to helping Indian businesses keep pace and thrive in an ever-changing regulatory environment," added Topliss.

Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers data and technology solutions for industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. LexisNexis have offices worldwide and is a part of Relx, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools.