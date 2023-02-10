Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 5 New Cities of Haryana

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications provider, announced the introduction of its 5G Plus services in five new cities of Haryana. Now Bharti Airtel customers in Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar and Bahadurgarh can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus. The company's 5G services are already live in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Hissar and Rohtak, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Haryana to ten. Let's check out the areas where Airtel 5G Plus services are available in the newly launched cities.

Airtel 5G Plus Reaches New Cities in Haryana

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Ambala

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Ambala: Sadar Bazaar, Cloth Market, Sector 7, Model town, Ambala Cantt, Indra chowk, Sainik Vihar, Railway station and Urban estate.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Karnal

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Karnal: Sadar Bazaar, Model town, Sector 13, Sector 6, Sector 7, Maharana Pratap chowk, Basant Vihar, Novelty cinema, Janta mandi and Urban estate.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Sonipat

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Sonipat: Sector 15, Sector 14, Geeta Bhawan chowk, Kabirpura, Bhagatpura, Municipal colony, and Railway colony.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Yamunanagar

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Yamunanagar: Sector 17, Govindpuri, Industrial area, Shastri colony, Model town, Sondhi mohalla, Huda sector 17, and Raja Ram colony.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Bahadurgarh

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Bahadurgarh: Sector 6, Patel Nagar, Tikri border, Badli Road, and Committee chowk.

Bharti Airtel plans to expand its network in the coming days, making its 5G Plus services accessible in multiple locations within these cities.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch in five new cities of Haryana, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 91. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds and the best voice experience. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in three cities in Himachal Pradesh. With the introduction of Airtel's 5G Plus services, Airtel customers will be able to experience lightning-fast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multi-tasking through chats, instant photo uploads, and more. Bharti Airtel plans to expand Airtel 5G Plus services to 300 cities by March 2023 and cover all Urban areas by March 2024.