Lava Blaze 5G with 6GB RAM Launched in India

Lava has just launched the Lava Blaze 5G in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This smartphone had already launched in India but with a different memory variant. Back in 2022, when Lava launched the Blaze 5G in India, it came with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Now the new variant that has launched comes with more RAM. The 6GB of RAM variant would be good for people who tend to multi-task a little more than an average user. Further, the apps today are pretty heavy and demanding to run in the background. Thus, more RAM would enable users to get a smoother experience with the Blaze 5G.

Read More - Lava Blaze 5G Comes to India, What You Should Know About the Device

Lava Blaze 5G in India: Price of the 6GB RAM Variant

The price of the device is what users would be really excited about. The specifications are already known. For the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, users will have to pay Rs 11,999. But as an introductory offer, the device would be available for Rs 11,499 on Lava E-store and Amazon India. The smartphone will be available from February 15, 2023. Even though we know the specifications, let's still go through them once more.

Read More - OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R Launched in India: Check Specs and Price

Lava Blaze 5G in India: Complete Specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device boosts on Android 12 OS. What's worth noting is that this device comes with a call-recording feature built-in. The device has a 50MP AI-triple camera system at the rear. For selfies, you will get an 8MP sensor at the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery and is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned in India. There's also a micro-SD card slot through which the internal storage could be extended to 1TB.

The device is available in Blue and Green colours.