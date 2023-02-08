OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R Launched in India: Check Specs and Price

OnePlus 11 5G recently launched in India. Along with the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 11R 5G in the country. Both are very powerful devices that promise to deliver a great camera and multi-tasking experience to users. The specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G were already known because the device had gone live in China. But now the specifications of the OnePlus 11R, along with the pricing of both devices, are out now. The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus 11 5G Price and OnePlus 11R 5G Price in India

OnePlus 11 5G is available in India in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB for Rs 56,999 and 16GB+256GB for Rs 61,999. The device is available for pre-order on the OnePlus Store app and the official website of OnePlus as well as Amazon.in starting February 7, 2023.

OnePlus 11R 5G is available in India in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB for Rs 39,999 and 16GB+256GB for Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 11R 5G will be available starting February 28, 2023.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 technology. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support to deliver a great sound and visual experience to customers. OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and OnePlus's RAM-Vita technology. There's up to 256GB of internal storage available.

The device comes with a triple-camera system at the rear with a 50MP main Sony IMX890 50MP sensor paired with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 32MP portrait sensor. The camera of the OnePlus 11 5G has been calibrated by Hasselblad and is supported by a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-colour identification. This time, there's a Hasselblad Portrait Mode as well.

OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with the latest iteration of OnePlus’s in-house TurboRAW HDR algorithm to capture scenes with pristine HDR clarity and a wide dynamic range. The OnePlus 11 5G has a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. As announced by OnePlus, the device is promised 4 years of major OS updates and five years of security updates.

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications in India

The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display with support for 2772*1240 pixel resolution and 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0. The device uses LTPS technology and can switch the refresh rate between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz, as well as 120Hz, depending on the kind of content that is on the screen.

OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This device also comes with the RAM-Vita tech and a top-level cooling system offering a 5,177.46 mm2 VC area. The device has a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP camera sensor at the front. OnePlus 11R packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging as well.