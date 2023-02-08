OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Launched in India: Know Everything

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were announced in India during the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7, 2023. These are the latest flagship TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones launched by OnePlus after a long time. OnePlus has not changed the design of the earbuds but has made several enhancements to the kind of experience they deliver to the customers. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have been made in collaboration with Dynaudio. OnePlus said that its new flagship TWS earbuds would take the audio quality to new heights with cinema-worthy sound, intuitive features and premium design.

What You Should Know About the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with support for Google's Android 13 Spatial Audio. It enables a very highly immersive sound experience for consumers who are watching content on platforms such as Disney+ and YouTube. The Buds Pro 2 also feature an equalizer EQ tuned by oscar winning composer Hans Zimmer. The EQ tuned by Zimmer is named Soundscape.

OnePlus also partnered with Dynaudio to co-create MelodyBoost Dual drivers. The 11mm+6mm dual driver technology steadily delivers low frequency for deeper, fuller, and more texture-dynamic bass, as well as pristine vocals. The Buds Pro 2 also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) function that can eliminate noise up to 48dB. OnePlus said that the new earbuds could deliver up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price in India

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could go on sale on February 14, 2023, for Rs 11,999. It will be available on all the retail channels of OnePlus India. There's also OnePlus Buds Pro 2R that will retail at Rs 9999. The earbuds are already available for pre-order. On purchase through the ICICI Bank credit cards, users will get an instant discount of Rs 500.